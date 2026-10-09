Superbike, the Chinese invasion advances: CFMoto will supply the three-cylinder bike for the Women’s World Championship

The “Chinese-ification” of the Superbike paddock is advancing without brakes. CFMOTO , one of the most structured and ambitious companies, will be the technical supplier for the WCM—the Women’s World Championship, which has been held alongside selected rounds of the World Championship for the past three years—from 2027 and for at least three seasons.

CFMOTO is taking Yamaha’s place. Yamaha supplied the R7s, with technical management shared by JiR, the former MotoGP outfit coordinated by Gianluca Montiron. Starting next season, the riders will use the 675R-R, a three-cylinder model that represents one of the most sporting bikes in the Chinese giant’s catalogue. The performance increase over the Yamaha is estimated at around 15 horsepower, which is no minor step forward. This means that, with greater power and performance, the riders will have to raise the bar considerably. The current edition will conclude on October 18–19 at Jerez, with Maria Herrera very close to securing her second World title. In 2027, the calendar will feature six rounds, each consisting of two races.

A changing of the giants

The format will obviously remain unchanged: all the riders will use identical motorcycles, as has been the case during the three Yamaha seasons. The WCR’s technical platform change coincides with the arrival of a new sole tyre supplier, Michelin, which is replacing Pirelli. As has happened in the past, the French company will supply not only Superbike but also all the support categories, including the WCR. CFMOTO is increasing the WorldSBK’s push toward the Asian market: next year, the championship will conclude in late October in Shanghai. It will be the first time that production-based machines race in the gigantic eastern country.

CFMOTO is not stopping

Present in the MotoGP paddock as a partner of the Aspar team, CFMOTO is also developing a four-cylinder Superbike, which has already taken to the track in a “track” version. It could make its debut as a wildcard as early as 2027, with talk of a permanent entry from the following year. The first official step, meanwhile, is the WCR.

The WorldWCR will retain its one-make format: all riders will compete on identical motorcycles, confirming individual talent as the central element of the competition.

The change of motorcycle will coincide with Michelin’s arrival as the WorldWCR’s sole tyre supplier, starting in 2027.

The partnership also strengthens the WorldWCR’s ties with China, supporting the championship’s ambition to reach a broader audience and explore new destinations in the coming seasons. “Becoming the official motorcycle supplier for the 2027–2029 WorldWCR seasons marks an important new chapter in CFMOTO’s global motorsport journey,” comments Samantha Liu, the company unit director responsible for managing motorsport activities. “This agreement also reflects our long-term commitment to the development of motorcycle racing.”