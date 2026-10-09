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Superbike, Petrucci at a Crossroads for 2027: an “American” BMW or a “World” Ducati?

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Danilo Petrucci BMW WorldSBK
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A difficult period for the rider from Terni, who would like to bring the year to a dignified close before focusing on the future: WorldSBK again or a return to MotoAmerica?
Danilo Petrucci very much wanted the move to an official team and does not regret choosing BMW, despite a 2026 Superbike season that has been decidedly below expectations. The feeling with the M 1000 RR has not clicked, partly because of tests disrupted by rain and physical problems, but in the final two rounds at Estoril and Jerez he still hopes to raise his level and bring his adventure with the current team to a decent conclusion.

Superbike, World Championship or MotoAmerica: what does the future hold for Petrucci?

Danilo Petrucci riding the BMW M 1000 RR Superbike
Superbike: Petrucci awaits BMW, but a Ducati Go Eleven opportunity has emerged
Petrucci has a clear approach ahead of this race weekend in Estoril and the next one in Jerez: "These could be my last two rounds in WorldSBK, I want to enjoy myself and see how it goes. I have no pressure or particular expectations. It is difficult not to look for good results, but the team and I are working hard and we will try to be as fast as possible".
Going into more detail about his options for 2027, the rider from Terni confirmed that he could move to MotoAmerica with the OrangeCat BMW team or remain in the Superbike World Championship on a Ducati with the Go Eleven team: "I am waiting for BMW, because I went to the United States to assess the situation. There are also discussions about remaining in the World Championship with another team, but at the moment they are only discussions, because I am not the one making the decision. I can only wait. I have no in-depth discussions underway; they will decide on the rider in a few weeks. The option to stay is Go Eleven, who asked me whether I am still available. I am available, because I have no documents from the United States".

Ducati Go Eleven: an Italian Petrux–Delbianco showdown

Go Eleven will confirm Lorenzo Baldassarri, but the team is also seriously considering doubling the number of Ducati Panigale V4 Rs on the grid. Following the rumors about the possible arrival of Alber Arenas, currently leading the World Supersport Championship, the list of candidates has been narrowed down to Petrucci and Alessandro Delbianco. The latter, the reigning CIV Superbike champion and close to being confirmed as Italy’s number one, dreams of another opportunity in WorldSBK: he raced there for an entire year only in 2019, when he rode an uncompetitive Honda CBR1000RR for the Althea Mie Racing team. He later made several appearances as a replacement rider or wild card, and would like to have a chance in 2027: racing a Ducati should allow him to prove whether he is up to the category.
The deal depends on the budget that the Go Eleven team can put together with the help of its sponsors, particularly Pata, which is pushing to finalize everything soon. For the team owned by Gianni Ramello, having two Panigale V4 Rs would represent an important turning point; we will soon find out whether it really happens.

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Danilo Petrucci

byMatteo Bellan

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