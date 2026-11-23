Jonathan Rea has no regrets. A little over a year after announcing his retirement, the Northern Irish rider sees his new role as a test rider for Honda Racing Corporation as the best decision of his career. Speaking on a BBC podcast, the 39-year-old explained why he could no longer race full-time and how test work turned out to be far more demanding than he had expected.

Jonathan Rea won the last of his six world titles in 2020 with Kawasaki, but he remains a major figure in the sport. His biography, published in Italy in 2021 by CDM Edizioni, the same publisher as this website, was a great editorial success ( more information at this link

From record-breaker to crisis with Yamaha

Rea’s statistics remain a benchmark in Superbike. Between 2015 and 2020, he won six consecutive world titles—a record—and amassed 119 victories, 264 podium finishes and 104 fastest laps over the course of his career. Then his results began to decline, and his move from Kawasaki to Yamaha in 2024 did nothing to reverse the trend: aboard the R1, he managed just one podium, along with numerous crashes and several injuries. On August 25, 2025, he announced his departure from racing, leaving the door open with a contract as an HRC test rider.

Rea explains that the decision was mainly a mental one. "The last year—or, actually, the last few years—have been really tough for me. I just knew I didn’t want to keep racing bikes that way," he admitted. "I’d become almost accustomed to that feeling, which wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t first experienced those incredible moments. But suddenly, going out and putting together a really good race only to finish sixth or seventh was hard to stomach. That’s when I realised I didn’t want to race anymore."

A full-time test rider

His new role, however, has not turned into a comfortable retirement. "I thought there would be a few selected tests spread throughout the year. In reality, it’s become something like a full-time job, but I really enjoy it. It gives me the chance to keep riding fantastic bikes all over the world, but without the pressure," the Northern Irishman explained. Early in the season, he was also called up to replace the injured Jake Dixon, despite still being in recovery himself: "I was probably still a bit battered myself, as I was recovering from knee surgery."

The call of Suzuka

"It was my goal: to try to win for HRC," he explained. "It was a key factor in my decision, because I knew I’d be going to Suzuka and joining the HRC team that had won the race for the previous four years. So there was a lot of pressure on us, but I’d have the chance to try to reach the very top step of the podium." Rea prefers not to describe himself as fully retired: "I wouldn’t say I’ve retired completely, but I have certainly stepped away from full-time racing, and now I’m enjoying life at a less stressful pace." Midway through the season came the Suzuka 8 Hours , which played a major part in Rea’s decision.he explained.Rea prefers not to describe himself as fully retired: