Corsedimoto interviewed Denis Sacchetti to discuss the future of the Go Eleven team in SBK, as it faces major new challenges in 2027.

After wrapping up its two-year partnership with Andrea Iannone, Go Eleven enjoyed a good 2026 Superbike season with newcomer Lorenzo Baldassari, who has also been confirmed for next year. The 2027 season will bring several major changes to the championship, including one that directly affects Gianni Ramello’s team: Go Eleven will double the number of Ducati Panigale V4 Rs in its garage, with the second bike going to Albert Arenas, the 2026 Supersport World Champion. Team manager Denis Sacchetti discussed this and more in an interview with Corsedimoto.

Superbike: Corsedimoto interviews Denis Sacchetti (Go Eleven Team)

Denis, let’s start with Go Eleven’s latest announcement: the signing of Arenas for 2027. Why did you decide to go for the Spaniard?

"We chose him because we believe he was the strongest rider on the market. He’s a two-time World Champion, having won titles in Moto3 and Supersport, where he took the championship in his first year. He’s coming off a season in which he showed great consistency, made few mistakes and was always up front. I think he has the competitiveness and experience needed to make the step up to Superbike, and he’s earned this opportunity. Obviously, with such a big change ahead, Arenas will need an initial period to adapt, and we’ll be the first not to put him under pressure. The main priority is for him to feel comfortable with the bike and the team; the results will follow. From the very first time we spoke, I could tell he has a winner’s mindset and is eager to adapt quickly to the new category. On top of that, 2027 will bring plenty of changes for everyone, with the introduction of a single fuel supplier, carbon-ceramic brake discs and, above all, Michelin tyres. We’re going to experience a major turning point in the WorldSBK Championship."

Arenas and Baldassarri make up one of the most intriguing pairings on the 2027 SBK grid.

"Yes, I’m very happy with the team we have. As well as being excellent riders, Lorenzo and Albert are both great people and good guys: professional, but also fun when the time is right. Baldassarri was coming off a year in MotoE after two difficult seasons in Superbike and Supersport, and he made a big step forward. He managed to achieve some excellent results, including podiums. Perhaps he did more than people expected, because many raised their eyebrows when we signed him. Instead, he proved he was up to the task in this championship, and we hope he can improve even further in his second season with us. He’s easygoing, just like Arenas. They know each other and get along well, and I think both of them can achieve good results."

Go Eleven: Sacchetti pleased with the Baldassarri-Arenas pairing for 2027

With all the changes coming, it’s difficult to make predictions for the 2027 season.

"It’s practically impossible. Even if we focus solely on the tyres, Michelin and Pirelli require different riding styles. Historically, Pirelli tyres offer a lot of grip on the edge, but then lose some drive grip. Michelin, on the other hand, have traditionally offered less edge grip and a lot of drive grip. They have different characteristics, so they call for different riding styles and different bike setups, too. There will be a lot of work to do, and whoever figures out the quickest way to get the most out of the Michelins will have an advantage at the start of the season. From Ducati’s perspective, we’ll also need to see how things play out with the various penalties that may be imposed under the new technical regulations. Ducati is obviously working to be ready."

Petrucci, Delbianco and Rins were also on Go Eleven’s rider shortlist to partner Baldassarri in 2027.

"Arenas had always been on our minds, ever since we began considering running a second bike. It’s true that we also spoke with Rins, Petrucci and Delbianco, all of whom are excellent candidates. If I’d had five bikes, I’d have signed them all! Petrucci is a wonderful person and a great rider. Delbianco is doing fantastic things in the CIV, and it would be great to see him in action in the World Championship as well. Rins is another great rider, but he decided to leave motorcycle racing early to pursue other projects, so our discussions ended for that reason. We had spoken with him at some length, but then we stopped. We’re delighted to have signed Arenas; we believe he’s the best choice for Go Eleven."

Running two Ducatis on the grid must be a very exciting challenge for you and the whole team.

"It’s a major challenge for a private team, because you have to deal with costs that keep rising. There’ll be twice as much work, but I’d also say everything will be twice as rewarding. I see it as a great source of motivation, and I think I’ll be very emotional at Phillip Island, at the first race, when I see two Go Eleven riders on the grid. Doubling the workload doesn’t scare me; it motivates and energises me even more. Of course, we always have to keep a close eye on costs, which have risen considerably in recent years. The person who gave us the final push to make this move—and whom we must thank—is Remo Gobbi of Pata, which is returning as the team’s title sponsor. We’ve also acquired equipment and a technician from the MGM team, which will no longer be on the Superbike grid in 2027."

There will be an important test in Valencia in December. What will your work plan be?

“We have two different situations in the garage. With Arenas, the first goal will be to work on ergonomics and try to tailor the bike to him so he can feel as comfortable as possible in the saddle while riding. It will be an opportunity for him to get acquainted with the bike, since he’ll be riding a Superbike for the first time and will have a lot to learn. Ideally, it’ll be love at first sight… With Baldassarri, the focus will be different, because he has already spent a year with us and knows the team and the bike very well. With him, we’ll immediately try out the 2027 Panigale configuration, starting to understand how the new Michelin tyres behave and which direction to take with the setup, as well as how the bike responds to various changes involving weight distribution, suspension, and so on. The responses with Michelin could be different from what we had with Pirelli. We’ll also try Brembo’s new carbon-ceramic brakes for the first time, so it’ll be interesting to see how they work. Naturally, we’ll also work on the engine configuration in relation to the fuel we’ll be using in 2027, which will differ from what we had through the 2026 championship. There will be a single fuel that we’ll need to start testing with various engine maps and everything else. We also have a few other ideas to try, but those are the main areas of focus”.

Regulations, SITA and the SBK calendar

What do you think of the regulatory changes that will be introduced in the 2027 World Superbike Championship? Obviously, the goal is to rein in Ducati and make the championship more balanced.

“I’m very pleased about the single-fuel rule. It was something we had requested as SITA (Superbike Independent Team Association, ed.), because fuel costs in SBK had risen excessively. It’s true that Ducati will probably be the manufacturer most disadvantaged by this change in terms of performance, so we private teams will also lose out, but I believe it was a necessary step for our financial well-being. As for the Balance of Performance, with the possible reductions in fuel flow and engine revs, it’s always a matter of compromise between the manufacturers. I’m not a big believer in BoP regulations. I think it would be better to encourage and support those who are further behind, allowing them to work on closing the gap to those who have earned their advantage by investing and working hard to build a competitive product. Reducing fuel flow also puts engine reliability at risk, because it can lead to overheating and other problems. Of course, I understand that the people in charge are trying to make the grid more balanced and the races more competitive. Having more manufacturers fighting for the top positions benefits everyone: the championship attracts greater interest from fans and sponsors. I hope the path we’ve taken proves to be the right one for everyone”.

Since SITA was created, have you seen any changes compared with before?

“Yes, it has made a difference. I’m very pleased with the relationship that has developed between us and the members of the Superbike Commission—FIM, Dorna and MSMA. I believe SITA has helped build a relationship that had previously been somewhat neglected. We’re being listened to more, and there’s greater openness to discussion. Our goal is to be more involved in decisions concerning the future of the championship”.

China will also feature on the 2027 World Superbike calendar, bringing the number of rounds outside Europe to two. Are you looking forward to the trip to Shanghai?

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be going to China. First of all, having more races outside Europe is important for attracting sponsors. Asian markets are strong at the moment and can make a major contribution to our championship, so it makes sense to go there and see how we can benefit. We know Chinese manufacturers will soon be joining the SBK grid, so it’s important to encourage this development, which can benefit the championship”.