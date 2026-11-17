Pedro Acosta has just two MotoGP Grands Prix left on the KTM before his future lies with Ducati. The talented rider from Mazarrón will share a garage with championship leader Marc Marquez, from whom he will initially try to learn valuable lessons. He considers himself “lucky” among the new generation of riders, as he will be one of the last to be teammates with the number 93.

Taking on Marquez

“I’ll be one of the luckiest guys of this new generation, because I’ll be one of the last to share a garage with him and learn something,” Pedro Acosta said on the official MotoGP channel. While he says he is excited, he also knows it won’t be an easy challenge. But a situation like this will help him stay motivated and aim for the world title. “Without a doubt, this will be the biggest challenge of my career so far. After all, I need a new challenge to stay motivated and get rid of those excuses I always have at my disposal.”

On the Ducati Desmosedici, he won’t have any excuses: the red bike is one of the most competitive prototypes currently on the MotoGP grid. “Sometimes, the easiest thing is to look for an excuse. In reality, it’s the simplest way to figure out whether it really was an excuse or whether I just wasn’t good enough.” Going up against Marquez will be a decisive test for his career. “You have to look yourself in the mirror and be honest,” Acosta added. “That’s how I see this new chapter of my life: standing in front of the mirror and having an inner dialogue.”

Ducati: a crucial turning point in his career

There will be no leeway, including when it comes to results. The 22-year-old Spaniard has signed a two-year deal with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, and by his second year in red he will have to aim for the world title. “It’s clear that everyone wants to win a MotoGP title. It’s the same for me, having already won in Moto3 and Moto2. I want to show that even when you reach the top of this sport, you don’t need to change who you are. I hope that, when the time comes, I’ll be able to remain the same person I’ve always been and show who I really am.”

I think everything will be a little more balanced and the rider will be a little more important than they are now,” Pedro Acosta concluded. “First of all, you have to regularly finish in the top five and be in a position to fight for podiums and wins. Thinking about the title is something we’ll look at further down the road. It’s still too early to talk about it....” What does he expect from 2027? First of all, riders will need to adapt to the new bikes and the Pirelli tyres , and the Valencia test will already be a key milestone. “,” Pedro Acosta concluded. “.”