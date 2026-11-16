Bagnaia Targets Valencia, Lecuona to Ride the Factory Ducati in Portugal

Iker Lecuona will be with the Ducati factory team in MotoGP this time. He will replace Pecco Bagnaia at Portimão, with hopes of seeing the Italian back for the season finale at Valencia.

Iker Lecuona's MotoGP experience continues, but this time he is stepping up to the official Ducati team. Pecco Bagnaia will miss the 's MotoGP experience continues, but this time he is stepping up to the official Ducati team.will miss the Portuguese GP , and the Spanish Aruba Ducati Superbike rider will take his Desmosedici, lining up alongside Marc Marquez for what could be a weekend of glory for #93. After filling in several times for riders on the Gresini Racing team, who have suffered multiple injuries this year, it is now Bagnaia's turn to be replaced. He is resting after surgery on the foot he injured at the previous Grand Prix in Qatar. Naturally, the Italian team hopes to have its rider back to finish the season together on track, with Valencia now the target. Will Bagnaia make it? In the meantime, here is the announcement issued today.

The MotoGP team's official statement

The doors of the Ducati Lenovo Team are opening to welcome Iker Lecuona, who will replace Pecco Bagnaia at the Portuguese GP, scheduled for November 20–22 at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve. The Spaniard, who has already contested five MotoGP races this year with the Gresini Racing Team (his best race result was seventh at the Hungarian GP, and he finished in the top 10 at the Qatar GP), will ride the factory team's Desmosedici GP for the season's 21st round. The 26-year-old, who has secured a full-time WorldSBK ride with Team Aruba.it Racing - Ducati for the next two years, finished the 2026 championship in second place with four wins. Pecco Bagnaia, meanwhile, is resting after undergoing surgery in Turin last Tuesday. Following surgery to stabilise the double fracture in his right foot, he continues his recovery in the hope of returning to the track for the season finale in Valencia.