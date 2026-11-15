For Óscar Haro, there is no doubt: Marco Bezzecchi was looking for contact in the Lusail Sprint, and Marc Marquez came close to disaster. The former LCR Honda team member, a guest on Nico Abad’s YouTube channel alongside Diego Lacave, took a close look at the Qatar GP. His verdict on the Aprilia rider is unequivocal, while his praise for Ducati’s number 93 is almost unreserved.

MotoGP has become a melodrama, and social media is dominated by personalities—including former paddock figures—who are more interested in putting on a show than reporting the news. In this thicket of more or less authoritative commentary, the more outrageous the claim, the bigger the following.

The Doha weekend shifted the balance in the World Championship: Marquez won Saturday’s Sprint and finished second in Sunday’s race, which was won by Bezzecchi. The Spaniard now leads Jorge Martin by 60 points and the rider from Rimini by 74, as we explained in Marc Marquez’s recipe for the World Championship: Saturday is worth its weight in gold

“It’s physics”: the case against Bezzecchi

The harshest criticism concerns Saturday’s incident, when Bezzecchi crashed after touching Marquez as he tried to pass him. According to Haro, the Italian took an impossible line: “What I understand is that Marc sees Bezzecchi crash and thinks: ‘Where’s he going? You can’t dive into a corner like that.’ He enters the corner in a way that might work at a lower speed, with the bike able to turn, but at the speed those four riders were going, it was impossible. It’s physics. Bezzecchi was so far on the inside that the real miracle is that he didn’t take Marc down.”

For Haro, who is from Madrid, the crash itself also backs up his interpretation: “When Marc touches him and his airbag goes off, he crashes because the bike no longer has any lean angle.” In short, Bezzecchi mishandled the weekend despite his Sunday victory.

Fuel: Aprilia’s Achilles’ heel

Haro also explained why Marquez seemed to be struggling in the opening laps of the main race. It was all strategy, he says: “Marc knows how to read a race. We see him start the main race without pushing, and we start thinking there’s something wrong, that he’s not feeling well. But he’s so clever that he says to himself: ‘I’ll wait six or seven laps until the rear tyre doesn’t have so much grip.’” With less fuel and less weight, the Spaniard stops wearing out the front tyre and begins his pursuit.

At Lusail, the track conditions play a major role: desert sand forces teams to fit small paper filters to protect the valves, intake and injection system, while the high rear grip puts a heavy load on the front end. And this is where, according to Haro, Noale’s bikes reveal their weakness: “He knows the Aprilias have very powerful engines, but they also use more fuel than the Ducatis. That’s why he waits for his moment and knows when to start pushing. The Aprilia riders think they have to break away and blow the race apart before Marc catches them, but they end up running out of fuel. If there had been two more laps, Marc would have caught Bezzecchi.”

A second place that feels like a win

Haro’s assessment echoes that of Gigi Dall’Igna, who considers Marquez’s second place in Doha his most important result of 2026. With two rounds still to come, it feels as though the World Championship is increasingly in the hands of the Ducati rider. Bezzecchi has Sunday’s win to his name, but also a Saturday crash that will continue to fuel debate.