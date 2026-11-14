Tatsuki Suzuki’s return? Announcement of his new role in the Moto3 World Championship

Tatsuki Suzuki is preparing to return to the Moto3 paddock: he’ll be a crew chief, perhaps with a Honda team? The former rider makes the announcement.

"Maybe we’ll see each other again in a different role!". He wanted to return—that was the phrase he used when announcing his retirement from professional racing. Tatsuki Suzuki will be a crew chief in the Moto3 World Championship in 2027? That’s exactly what the “Japanese Riccionese,” a former World Championship rider who became a suspension technician for Andreani two years ago, has announced on his online channels. It’s unclear which team he’ll be working with; there has been no official announcement so far. However, the assumption is that it could be a Honda team, since this year in the MotoGP World Championship he provided technical support to teams linked to HRC.

"Next year I’ll work as a Moto3 crew chief"

That’s the title of the section, part of a lengthy reflection on riders and what makes them fast—or not—drawing also on his current perspective from outside the track. He also speaks frankly about the strengths and weaknesses of his own career “under the helmet.” Toward the end, he makes the announcement. Here’s what Suzuki wrote beneath the title: "The crew chief’s role is to act as a liaison between the rider, the engineers and the mechanics, and to define the team’s direction. They’re also in the best position to listen carefully to the riders’ feedback. Every day, I strive to share my experience with the rider so I can help them achieve success. Whether they’re experienced or fast, I want to work together to find the best approach to suit their riding style and technique."

A return to the World Championship in a different role?

At the start of 2025, Tatsuki Suzuki officially announced his retirement from racing, shortly after losing his Moto3 World Championship seat. The Japanese rider, however, didn’t sit still; he immediately set his sights on a new challenge. Soon afterward, he began working for Andreani Group, the official Öhlins partner in the World Championship paddock, as a suspension technician. It’s a very different role, and before long it also saw him providing technical support, with a regular presence in the garages of several teams across different categories of the CIV, WorldSBK and the MotoGP World Championship. Now it looks as though a return to the Moto3 World Championship may be just around the corner, in a different role, of course. The HRC-powered teams are Honda Team Asia (which will sport the Golden Wing’s official colors from next year), Snipers Team, Leopard Racing and SIC58 Squadra Corse. The latter would probably make for the most heartwarming story, don’t you think?