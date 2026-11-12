Marc Marquez admits: “10 km/h faster than the others”

Second place in the Qatar race brought Marc Marquez closer to the MotoGP '26 title. For the Ducati ace, it would be the tenth world championship of his career, and he could seal another title in Portimao. But his contact with Marco Bezzecchi in the Lusail Sprint, and the decision not to penalize him, will continue to fuel debate for a long time.

Marquez's immediate reaction

Marquez and the Ducati team's joy erupted as he crossed the finish line in Qatar. The emotions were so intense that they even sent the Cervera phenomenon's heart rate soaring. "It was very difficult. Very difficult. I think my heart was beating at 190," the reigning MotoGP champion said. It was a significant step toward the ultimate triumph, following a comeback that will surely go down in the history books of the Motorcycle World Championship.

My airbag went off, boom..." It was triggered by the touch with the Aprilia rider, which sparked controversy over Race Direction's decision not to intervene. But, according to the Spaniard, there was little more to it than what happened on track. "You can see my line from the helicopter; I always take the same line," Marc Marquez added. The Qatar GP will also be remembered for that contact between Marc and 'Bez' in the Sprint race. The latest 'Ducati Inside' video reveals the multiple world champion's immediate reaction. He steers clear of controversy and explains what happened from his point of view. "" It was triggered by the touch with the Aprilia rider, which sparked controversy over Race Direction's decision not to intervene. But, according to the Spaniard, there was little more to it than what happened on track. "," Marc Marquez added.

A top-performing Ducati GP26

By the end of the weekend, he had scored 32 precious points in the title race. "It was an Italian-style race, catenaccio," the MotoGP leader remarked. His Desmosedici GP26 was flawless, unlike the "sister" bikes ridden by his fellow Ducati riders, which suffered from a slight lack of top speed on the straights. "I couldn't believe it; I was 10 km/h faster than the others."

Dall'Igna's congratulations

In any case, the Qatar GP will be remembered as a pivotal round in this season, as Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall'Igna explains. "Marc knows exactly what needs to be done and how to manage his abilities, choosing the right approach not just for a specific race, but for that particular moment, with a deep understanding of his own situation and that of his rivals. Whether it takes the strength and instinct of a fighter or the execution of a refined strategy, he always knows which side to bring to the fore, from the most aggressive approach to the, let's say, more productive one."