A tenth world title is now within reach, but there are people in the paddock worried about what might happen right after. Could Marc Marquez end his career at the pinnacle of glory, leaving MotoGP without its biggest star?

The possibility is reportedly causing concern within the MotoGP Group, despite the Ducati rider being under contract through 2028.

Stefan Bradl’s prediction

Stefan Bradl has brought the subject back into the spotlight. The former Honda rider has outlined a sensational scenario: "I think this is how it will go if he wins the title while surpassing Valentino Rossi." He then explained his thinking, stressing how rare it is for a champion to leave the sport while still at the top of the world.

To be clear, Bradl’s is a personal opinion, not news of a decision that has already been made. But the reasoning is sound. After titles, injuries, surgeries and comebacks that once seemed impossible, a tenth crown would have all the makings of a perfect final chapter.

A problem for MotoGP and Ducati

Losing Marquez would be a huge blow for the championship. His return to the top, his battle with Aprilia and his historic rivalry with Rossi stir emotions that go far beyond the standings. The paradox is clear: MotoGP is preparing to celebrate its most iconic champion while also fearing his departure.

Ducati would also find itself in a difficult position. In June, Marquez signed a deal for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, and with next year’s grid already largely settled, finding a replacement of his calibre would be far from easy. For now, however, there is no public indication that the Spaniard intends to walk away from that commitment.

Carlos Ezpeleta chose not to fuel the rumours: "We hope Marc Marquez stays in MotoGP for two years and much longer. We don’t speculate about these things, and what we know is that Marc has signed a two-year contract with Ducati. We hope he stays here for those two years and much longer because, as one of the best riders in history—or the best—we hope he remains here for as many years as possible".

Those 190 beats per minute after Qatar

Marquez himself has kept the debate about his condition alive. After finishing second at the Qatar Grand Prix, the Ducati rider revealed an astonishing figure: in the closing laps, his heart rate reached 190 beats per minute. The number turned attention back to his physical condition just as he is asking people to stop talking about it.

With two Grands Prix left, Marquez could clinch the title in Portimão. Then it will be up to him to explain whether this is a new beginning or a farewell.