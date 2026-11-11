Lambretta also accelerates its shift to electric: production of the Elettra S scooter begins

At EICMA 2026, Lambretta officially announced the start of production of its electric scooter and unveiled two limited editions to mark its upcoming 80th anniversary. Here are the details.

Lambretta is no exception: alongside its 2027 range and limited editions for its upcoming 80th anniversary (the brand is now managed by an international holding company, but was founded in 1947 as Innocenti Lambretta), the company also confirmed that production is underway for the Elettra S, the Milanese brand’s first true mass-production scooter (officially unveiled at the 2025 show). This model brings to life the design direction set out by the futuristic Elettra concept, presented at the Milan show in 2023. Let’s take a look at the details of this first electric model and the two limited editions. Electric vehicles were one of the dominant themes at EICMA 2026, reflecting a trend that has now taken hold across the industry.is no exception: alongside its 2027 range and limited editions for its upcoming 80th anniversary (the brand is now managed by an international holding company, but was founded in 1947 as Innocenti Lambretta), the company also confirmed that production is underway for the, the Milanese brand’s first true mass-production scooter (officially unveiled at the 2025 show). This model brings to life the design direction set out by the futuristic Elettra concept, presented at the Milan show in 2023. Let’s take a look at the details of this first electric model and the two limited editions.

Lambretta Elettra S: technical specifications

This zero-emissions model is powered by a permanent-magnet synchronous motor delivering 3 kW continuously (5 kW peak), fed by a 4.5 kWh NMC battery that provides up to 119 km of range in Eco mode. It has a top speed of 90 km/h, maximum torque of 148 Nm at the rear wheel, and three riding modes (Eco, Normal, Sport). As for the battery, a standard charge takes around 5 hours and 14 minutes with an 800 W charger, dropping to around 3 hours and 24 minutes with fast charging via a 1,320 W charger. The chassis and brakes feature a steel frame, a leading-link front suspension with a twin-link setup (a nod to classic Lambrettas), a horizontally mounted rear shock absorber, and dual disc brakes (front and rear) with ABS. The 12-inch wheels are fitted with 100/70 front and 120/70 rear tyres, offering a balanced compromise between urban agility and stability at the permitted top speed. Kerb weight is 131 kg, seat height is 780 mm, and wheelbase is 1,380 mm. Equipment includes a high-definition TFT display and full-LED lighting. Initial estimates put the launch price at around €6,500; official confirmation will come later. However, it is worth noting that the scooter will be eligible for government eco-incentives.

Special models for the 80th anniversary

Alongside the electric scooter, Lambretta also unveiled two special models ahead of 2027, when it will celebrate its 80th anniversary. As mentioned, ownership has changed, but the brand’s origins still date back to 1947, and Lambretta plans to celebrate its long history with something special for its fans. The result is two limited editions, each capped at around 900 units. They are already available to order, with deliveries expected soon, although prices have not yet been announced.

Lambretta Serie J Limited Edition (J125 and J200)

As the names in parentheses indicate, these models are available with a choice of two liquid-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder engines: 124.6 cc and 174.5 cc, paired with a metal body. Front suspension: leading-link setup with a pulled wheel and twin shock absorbers. Rear suspension: twin side-mounted shock absorbers. The scooters have 12-inch wheels, disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, a kerb weight of 139 kg, and a 9-litre tank (claimed fuel consumption of around 2.5 litres per 100 km). Seat height is 790 mm. Features include a TFT display with smartphone connectivity, full-LED lighting, keyless ignition, and dual USB-A and USB-C charging ports. They come in a new Cream and Black livery with a Dark Grey seat, fixed front mudguard, and commemorative “80°” logo on the side panels.

Lambretta Serie X Limited Edition (X250 and X300)

These models retain the standard range’s sporty mechanical package, in X250 and X300 versions. The latter is powered by a 275 cc single-cylinder engine producing 24.8–25.1 hp at 8,250 rpm and 24.5 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The tubular steel semi-monocoque frame is finished in an exclusive Crayon Grey and Black livery, with a black seat and fixed mudguard, while retaining the range’s modern, sharp lines. Front suspension: leading-link double-wishbone setup with twin shock absorbers. Rear suspension: twin shock absorbers with adjustable preload. Braking system: 220 mm front and 219 mm rear discs with dual-channel ABS. The 12-inch tubeless wheels are fitted with 120/70-12 front and 130/70-12 rear tyres. Dry weight is 160 kg, dimensions are 1,922 mm x 741 mm x 1,117 mm, wheelbase is 1,370 mm, seat height is 790 mm, and the fuel tank holds 7.5 litres. Features include a digital TFT display with connectivity, full-LED lighting, and keyless ignition.