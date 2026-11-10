China’s “Motorcycle Capital” Arrives in Milan: Chongqing at EICMA 2026 with Innovations and Ambitions

Chongqing is stepping up its global challenge in the European motorcycle market, showcasing a complete, innovative supply chain spanning off-road vehicles, electric mobility and components at EICMA 2026.

The motorcycle industry in Chongqing is strengthening its international presence in the European market. At EICMA 2026, the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Commerce opened an area in Hall 24 entirely dedicated to motorcycles and accessories from 25 Chongqing manufacturers, as part of the strategic “Global Trade Chongqing” initiative.

Its presence at EICMA gave two-wheeled products made in Chongqing the opportunity to reach the European market, connecting Chinese manufacturers with potential international business partners. The event served as an economic and commercial catalyst for the two-wheeler industry in the major Chinese metropolis of Chongqing, showcasing cutting-edge, smart and sustainable technological solutions.

A complete supply chain: from the green transition to off-road

Chongqing truly deserves its title as China’s “Motorcycle Capital,” boasting the country’s largest and most comprehensive motorcycle industry cluster. At EICMA 2026, the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Commerce organized a diverse delegation of 25 companies to showcase the capabilities of Chongqing’s entire two-wheeler industrial chain through a coordinated approach of “group participation and unified presentation.”

The delegation covered the entire value chain across six broad categories:

- Medium- and large-displacement combustion-engine vehicles

- Solutions for the transition to electric mobility

- Recreational off-road vehicles

- High-end off-road vehicles

- Water sports models

- Precision components and key parts

Exhibitors included Chongqing Bonaka Motorcycle Industry Group, Chongqing Zhiyan Power Manufacturing and Chongqing AJSP Motorcycle, which captured visitors’ attention with their cutting-edge off-road models. The components sector was equally well represented, with market leaders such as Chongqing Aihua Electromechanical, Chongqing Landai Precision Components and Chongqing Mainote Technology.

Institutional partnerships and B2B matchmaking

The opening ceremony was attended by senior institutional and business representatives from both markets, including representatives of the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Commerce, the Dazu District Commission of Commerce, the China Chamber of Commerce for Motorcycles, the Italy-China Business Association, the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU and the Italian Two-Wheeler Industry Association (ANCMA). The program combined institutional addresses, company technical presentations—including a keynote by Chongqing Guangyu Motorcycle—and targeted B2B matchmaking sessions. This format created a direct channel between Chinese manufacturers and leading European buyers, streamlining commercial negotiations.

A vision for the future and Sino-European cooperation

Participation at EICMA Milan offers a snapshot of Chongqing’s manufacturing strategy, which is becoming increasingly integrated into global value chains. The municipality’s future development plan calls for consolidating its “short-radius motorcycle industrial district” (a one-hour logistics circle) and continuing to enhance the internationalization services offered through the “Global Trade Chongqing” program. The strategic goal remains to build a world-class industrial cluster capable of driving technological innovation and injecting fresh momentum into Sino-European economic cooperation.