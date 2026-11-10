Skip to content
MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Bastianini refuses to give up: one last gift before saying goodbye to KTM

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Enea Bastianini KTM Tech3 MotoGP
Follow us on Google News
The Rimini-born rider finished the Qatar GP on a positive note, but he won't settle for that: can he return to the podium in the final races on the RC16? 
Enea Bastianini has enjoyed two fairly positive weekends between Sepang and Lusail. He finished the sprint races ninth and eighth, respectively, while he came fifth in both full-length races. He has finished in the top five on a Sunday just three times in the 2026 MotoGP season; the other occasion came at Motegi, where he finished fourth.
Given the difficulties the rider from Romagna has faced riding the RC16 over the past two years, this can be considered a generally good spell for him. In Qatar, he was also the top KTM rider, having managed to get past Pedro Acosta, who had to contend with tyre pressure issues in the full-length race.

Qatar MotoGP: Bastianini's verdict

Enea Bastianini riding the KTM RC16 MotoGP bike at the Lusail circuit in Qatar
Qatar MotoGP: Bastianini had dreamed of a podium finish at Lusail
The 2020 Moto2 world champion had hoped to fight for a podium at Lusail, but he had to contend with a really frustrating problem on his RC16: "The start was good - reports Motosan - and I was in a good position at the first corner. In the middle part of the race, I tried to fight for the podium, but the most difficult part was getting through the left-hand corners, because the bike was vibrating a lot. This problem got much worse compared with Saturday, and I had to fight it mentally because I lost my rhythm and was disoriented by the end".
Bastianini thought he could stay with Marc Marquez and challenge for the podium, but he couldn't match the Ducati rider's pace and ultimately had to settle for fifth: "At one point in the race - he explains - I tried to stay calm to save the tyres for the closing stages. When Marc upped his pace, I tried to push, but his pace was better than mine and there was nothing I could do".

Enea dreams of a podium with KTM

Finishing in the top five is by no means a bad result, but the Rimini-born rider is particularly keen to get back on the podium: "We can't complain too much, but I'm a little frustrated because I've been trying to fight for the podium lately and haven't managed it. In any case, we have to keep trying, because I want to give this podium to my team".
The races at Portimao and Valencia will be his last two with the KTM Tech3 team, after which he will move to the Aprilia of the Trackhouse team. Although his two years riding the RC16 have been more challenging than he expected, and he can't wait to begin a new chapter in his MotoGP career, he is also highly motivated to bring his time with his current team to a positive close.
In 2026, he has reached the podium only in the Austin sprint race, while in 2025 he did so in the sprint at Brno and the full-length race at Barcelona. It's a modest tally that he would like to improve slightly in the final races of the season.
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Successful surgery for Pecco Bagnaia: Ducati waits to bring their story together to a closeSuccessful surgery for Pecco Bagnaia: Ducati waits to bring their story together to a close
Bastianini refuses to give up: one last gift before saying goodbye to KTMBastianini refuses to give up: one last gift before saying goodbye to KTM

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

bagnaia-motogp-operato
MotoGP

Successful surgery for Pecco Bagnaia: Ducati waits to bring their story together to a close

MM
MotoGP

Melandri defends Marc Márquez: “Only someone who has never ridden a bike on a track could blame him”

Lorenzo Savadori Massimo Rivola Aprilia Racing MotoGP
MotoGP

Aprilia secures Savadori and takes on Ducati: one final upset is still possible

More news

EICMA 2026 CHONGQING TRADE GLOBAL

China’s “Motorcycle Capital” Arrives in Milan: Chongqing at EICMA 2026 with Innovations and Ambitions

Dreams
bagnaia-motogp-operato

Successful surgery for Pecco Bagnaia: Ducati waits to bring their story together to a close

MotoGP
Loca

Locatelli Backs Jack Miller: “He Has a Lot of Experience with Michelin Tires, He’ll Help Us”

Superbike
guevara

Guevara, Triumph engine under scrutiny: Pramac Yamaha demands “clear answers” after Qatar retirement

Road Racing
apri

Supersport 2027: Philipp Öttl stays with Feel Racing and will launch the new Ducati Panigale V2

Road Racing

Popular articles

crash

MotoGP, Marquez-Bezzecchi clash: Marc made a mistake, but in good faith

MotoGP
Marquez e Gemma Pinto

Marc Marquez: Tenth Title and Goodbye? The Rumor Shaking Up the Paddock

MotoGP
vr

Valentino Rossi looks back on 2015: “Márquez wasn’t fighting for the title; he wanted to make me lose.”

MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio VR46 MotoGP

“Incredible Things Are Happening”: Di Giannantonio Betrayed Again by His Ducati

MotoGP
apri

Qatar Case, Time for Reckoning: Here’s Who Will Face the System’s Wrath

MotoGP

Loading