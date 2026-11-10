Marquez-Bezzecchi controversy rages on: Massimo Rivola launches another attack

With his Sprint victory and second place in the Qatar GP, Marc Marquez has all but secured the 2026 MotoGP title. But the collision between the Ducati rider and Marco Bezzecchi, which sent the Aprilia rider crashing out, is still being debated—especially after the Spaniard escaped a penalty. And Massimo Rivola, CEO of the Noale-based manufacturer, is not prepared to keep quiet.

Marquez on the brink of the riders’ title

In the year’s twentieth race, the Cervera phenomenon scored 32 points, moving even closer to his tenth world title. He will have his second match point of the season in Portimao (November 21), where he will very likely be crowned world champion again. He could clinch the title one race before the end of the MotoGP season, leaving him free to turn his attention to next year’s championship in Valencia. Marc Marquez will retain the title if he wins the Sprint; if he finishes second and Jorge Martin comes third; if he finishes third and Martin fifth; if he finishes fourth and Martin sixth; if he finishes fifth and Jorge seventh; if he finishes sixth and his rival eighth; if he finishes seventh and Martin ninth; or, finally, if he finishes eighth and Martin tenth.

In the latest three-race run in the East (Australia, Malaysia and Qatar), the Ducati star has been in outstanding form, despite continuing to struggle with an arm and shoulder injury. He scored 78 of the 86 points available, delivering a decisive surge in the MotoGP title race. His tally would have been even higher had the main race at Phillip Island not been cancelled. He would probably already have celebrated his tenth title if the Australian GP had gone ahead! On that occasion, #93 started from pole, with Bezzecchi seventh on the grid and Martin ruled out after suffering a forearm fracture the day before.

Rivola pays tribute to Marc

Honestly, I think we deserve it," Massimo Rivola told Sky Sport. "I also think we should find a way to change the championship points system. I’ve heard people say that sometimes four Aprilias aren’t enough to beat Marc Marquez. It’s true—that’s what the facts show... I take my hat off to him. It’s no coincidence; Marc really is exceptional." Aprilia has lost the riders’ title, but is still in contention for the constructors’ and teams’ championships. "," Massimo Rivola told Sky Sport. "."

The lack of a penalty in Qatar

But despite his admiration for the MotoGP champion, Massimo Rivola has returned to the lack of a penalty at Lusail. At first, he greeted Race Direction’s decision with sarcastic applause. Then he took a much harsher tone. "An incident like that, with such a major impact on the championship, deserved a more thorough review. They could have heard from both riders after the Sprint and then decided whether or not to impose a penalty."

Rivola believes Marc Marquez should have been given a penalty to serve in the Sunday race. "The stewards have a difficult job, but in an incident like this, there’s a simple rule to apply: who could have prevented the crash? Everyone can make up their own mind... Marco didn’t ride into Marc; it was the other way around."