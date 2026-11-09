Marc Marquez: Tenth Title and Goodbye? The Rumor Shaking Up the Paddock

Ducati ace Marc Marquez is on the verge of winning his tenth world title. After taking victory in the MotoGP Sprint and finishing second in Sunday's race in Qatar, the Spaniard will be crowned champion in Portimao if he scores 14 points in Portugal (out of 37 available). But paddock rumors suggest his retirement may be drawing ever closer...

Marquez all but certain to be champion in Portimao

Marc Marquez delivered a tactical masterclass with a second-place finish in the main race in Doha. At the next race weekend, the Spaniard now has everything in place to win the MotoGP title one Grand Prix early. The 33-year-old from Cervera must finish ahead of Aprilia rival Jorge Martin in the Sprint in Portugal to secure his tenth world title and surpass Valentino Rossi's record. Riding with a forearm injury, 'Martinator' gritted his teeth at Lusail in an attempt to postpone Ducati's celebrations—and succeeded. But now the numbers are starting to catch up, and it will take a major twist to turn things around or send the title race to Valencia.

The possibility of retirement

Ducati's #93 is also dealing with an injury that has been bothering him for at least a year, dating back at least to his crash at Mandalika in 2025. A possible retirement from MotoGP has been discussed for some time, despite his having signed a two-year contract with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. Well-informed Stefan Bradl, a ServusTV pundit and former Honda rider, has reignited the debate. The German worked closely with Marquez in past years, often replacing him during his lengthy spells out with an injury to his right humerus.

Stefan Bradl's inside information

During the weekend in Doha, Bradl put forward a new theory. "It will all depend on whether Marc is at peace with himself... I think that if he wins the title now and surpasses Valentino Rossi, he'll make his decision. My feeling is that he'll say, 'Okay, that's enough,' and then he'll stop... Not many athletes have walked away at the peak of their careers".

If Marc Marquez were to decide to retire, Ducati would be at a serious disadvantage heading into the next MotoGP season, denying fans the long-awaited showdown with Pedro Acosta. The most likely scenario is that the multiple Catalan champion will race for at least one more year on the Desmosedici, ushering in the MotoGP era under the new regulations. The rest is yet to be written...