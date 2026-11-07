Qatar MotoGP Sprint: Marquez triumphs, but Aprilia is furious over Bezzecchi’s crash. Updated standings

Ducati is enjoying the success of its star rider, who was involved in the contact that ended Bezzecchi’s sprint race: the Noale team is furious, but still makes the podium with a heroic Martin.

Marc Marquez wins the MotoGP Sprint at the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix. The race restarted after the red flag for the Bagnaia-Aldeguer crash, and the reigning champion made a strong start to take the lead. He then battled with Marco Bezzecchi, culminating in contact at the start of the fourth lap. The Aprilia rider crashed, and the stewards handed the Spaniard no penalty, leaving the Noale team furious. Fabio Di Giannantonio and Jorge Martin also made the podium, with Martin overtaken on the final lap by the VR46 team Ducati.

On Sunday, Marquez can clinch the 2026 MotoGP world championship in the main race if he wins and Martin fails to score points.

Qatar GP: Sprint race report and results

LAP 1: Bezzecchi holds the lead at the start of the Sprint, followed by Marquez, Di Giannantonio, Fernandez and Bagnaia. Martin is 11th. PECCO CRASHES AT TURN 16 AFTER CONTACT WITH ALDEGUER! The Ducati factory team rider was sent flying and hit the asphalt hard. A mistake by his Spanish Gresini teammate.

LAP 2: Bezzecchi is still out front, but Marquez is close behind. Diggia, Fernandez and the rest of the field are further back. It is announced that the Bagnaia-Aldeguer incident will be reviewed after the race. RED FLAG! Pecco has been declared conscious, thankfully, but has of course been taken to the Lusail International Circuit Medical Centre.

THE SPRINT RACE RESTARTS OVER 10 LAPS, WITH THE GRID POSITIONS SET BY QUALIFYING. IT IS ALSO OFFICIAL: ALDEGUER MUST SERVE TWO LONG-LAP PENALTIES.

LAP 1: Marquez gets the jump on Bezzecchi and takes the lead. Di Giannantonio, Zarco and Fernandez are behind the Aprilia’s number 72 rider. Martin moves up to sixth after also passing Acosta.

LAP 2: Martin passes Fernandez to move into fifth and sets his sights on Zarco. Bezzecchi tries to pass Marquez in the final sector, but the Ducati rider responds and retakes the lead.

LAP 3: Martin moves into fourth after passing Zarco and setting the fastest lap.

LAP 4: Marquez and Bezzecchi make contact at Turn 1, and the Aprilia rider crashes! Marc had run a little wide, Bez went for the gap and was brought down in the contact with his rival. Martin moves into second and takes the fight to Marquez.

LAP 6: Marquez, Martin and Diggia lead as a trio, with Fernandez, Zarco, Acosta and Bastianini further back. NO ACTION AGAINST MARC FOR THE CONTACT WITH BEZZECCHI. Rivola is shown on camera clapping and saying, “Well done, well done.”

LAP 7: Marquez has an eight-tenths-of-a-second lead over Martin.

LAP 8: Marc pulls away from Jorge, who is being hounded by Diggia.

LAP 10: Di Giannantonio passes a struggling Martin to take second. Marquez wins, with Diggia and Martinator also on the podium.

Qatar MotoGP Sprint results: final standings at Lusail

2026 MotoGP World Championship: updated riders’ and constructors’ standings

MOTOGP RIDERS’ STANDINGS

Marc Marquez 411 points Jorge Martin 362 points (-49) Marco Bezzecchi 332 (-79) Pedro Acosta 299 Ai Ogura 281 Fabio Di Giannantonio 274 Raul Fernandez 242 Alex Marquez 197 Pecco Bagnaia 173 Enea Bastianini 136 Fermin Aldeguer 125 Brad Binder 118 Luca Marini 117 Fabio Quartararo 79 Diogo Moreira 78 Franco Morbidelli 65 Johann Zarco 56 Joan Mir 33 Jack Miller 31 Alex Rins 29 Toprak Razgatlioglu 18 Maverick Vinales 12 Augusto Fernandez 6 Pol Espargaro 5 Somkiat Chantra 3 Takaaki Nakagami 3

MOTOGP CONSTRUCTORS’ STANDINGS

Ducati Aprilia KTM Honda Yamaha