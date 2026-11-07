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IRRC 2027 calendar revealed: five weekends, ten races and a grand finale at Frohburg

Road Racing
by Elisabetta Lubrani
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European road racing already has its schedule for next season. The International Road Racing Championship (IRRC) has announced its 2027 calendar: five race weekends, two races at each round, kicking off in the Netherlands in early May and wrapping up, as tradition dictates, at the Frohburger Dreieck in Germany in mid-September.
This is Europe’s road racing series, held on circuits that are generally open to public traffic. Every year, the championship attracts specialists in this kind of racing, with all the risks that entails: Frohburg is the circuit where, in 2024, we lost our dear Luca Salvadori.
The timing is anything but ordinary: just seven weeks have passed since the 2026 season finale. The series organizers, whose following continues to grow across Europe, point to a relationship with the promoters of the individual events that has lasted for more than twenty years. This long-standing collaboration is what made it possible to finalize the calendar so quickly. Riders, teams and fans can already start planning for 2027.

From Hengelo to a double-header in the Czech Republic

The season gets underway in early May at Hengelo, in the Netherlands, where the Varsselring (4.878 kilometres) will host the first two races of the year. Three weeks later, the series will move to the Czech Republic and the road circuit at Horice for the first of its two Czech rounds.
After a seven-week break, the IRRC will return to the foothills of the Krkonoše Mountains for a second time. The double visit underlines just how central the region is to the championship, which draws many of its leading riders from the Czech Republic.
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Chimay could already decide the titles

The fourth round is scheduled for the final weekend of July at Chimay, in Belgium. The Belgian circuit is exceptionally fast and could already have a decisive impact on the fight for one or more titles. The final say, however, will go to the Frohburger Dreieck, a 4.8-kilometre stretch of asphalt that will host the German season finale in mid-September.
It was at Frohburg last September that the 2026 champions were crowned. In the brand-new Sportbike class, victory went to Jamie Williams from the Isle of Man, ahead of Dutch rider Wally Jacobs and Czech rider Patrik Serbousek. In Supersport, Marek Cerveny celebrated his seventh title, completing an all-Czech podium with Petr Najman and Matej Vit behind him.
The format remains unchanged: five weekends and ten races in total. The countdown to Hengelo has already begun.
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byElisabetta Lubrani

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