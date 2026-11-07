After making its debut as runner-up, ZX Moto is immediately raising the bar: the Chinese manufacturer and the Evan Bros team want to win the Supersport World Championship by 2028 at the latest. Team manager Fabio Evangelista made the announcement on stage at EICMA, where the team reviewed a season that exceeded all expectations.

The news carries weight because it comes from a very young brand. Zhang Xue founded ZX Moto in 2024 after leaving Kove Moto, and the company’s name itself comes from his initials. With his first project, the Chinese entrepreneur quickly entered the production-based World Championship and rally racing, so a similar move from his new venture was to be expected.

Debise takes second, demand soars

The decision to partner with Evan Bros Racing, one of the most successful teams in Supersport, proved to be the right one. On the three-cylinder 820RR, Valentin Debise finished the championship in second place, scoring six wins and nine podiums. The on-track results sent demand for the bike soaring, to the point that it exceeded the company’s production capacity.

«We absolutely did not expect this kind of success», Evangelista said. «A year ago, it was still a major challenge, and of course we are very happy and proud to have achieved this result. Next year we will have to work very hard; the only thing better than second place is first. Winning the championship won’t be easy, but Zhang Xue and I have set ourselves the goal of winning a championship by 2028. The key to our success so far can be summed up in two words: extreme patience. This mutual patience has made the relationship between the two sides very strong.»

The 820RR-R is coming, but it needs to be homologated

For its next title bid, ZX Moto will field an even more track-focused version of its three-cylinder bike, dubbed the 820RR-R . At present, however, this bike has not been homologated to compete in the intermediate production-based category: the manufacturer must complete this step before it can put the bike on the grid.

Sports director Jesus Rincon is aware of this, and reflected on the season: «We expected good results, but not for things to go this well. We joined forces with a really strong team, where extraordinary people work every day. Our biggest achievement this season was winning both races as early as the second round.» He then looked ahead: «Next year, we want to homologate the RR-R and continue developing it; this bike is an evolution of the current 2026 version».

The roadmap is clear: homologation, development, and then a title challenge. After a debut season in which it made a major impact, the new Chinese brand will be under the watchful eye of the entire Supersport paddock from the very first rounds.