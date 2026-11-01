Suzuki is returning to the World Supersport Championship, but with a technical problem to solve before it even hits the track. The Motozoo team has announced that it will field the GSX-R750 in the production-based intermediate class in 2027 . There is, however, one snag: the regulations require ride-by-wire, and Hamamatsu’s four-cylinder machine still isn’t equipped with it.

It’s a surprise announcement that expands the Japanese manufacturer’s presence in the WorldSBK paddock. This year, Suzuki returned via the new World Sportbike Championship, which does not include overseas rounds on its calendar. Supersport, on the other hand, will see Suzuki on track in Australia and at the series’ debut in China in the final round.

The ride-by-wire challenge

On paper, the GSX-R750 is already compliant: it is homologated under the Next Generation regulations. The sticking point is the electronic throttle, which is mandatory in Supersport but absent from the production bike. The rules do allow it to be installed as a modification, and that’s where Motozoo found its workaround.

The system will come from the United States, from Team Hammer, a squad with 46 years of experience across various championships. The Americans will supply not only their own in-house-developed ride-by-wire system, but also technical support and components developed in MotoAmerica. Vice-president Chris Ulrich explained the project: "I initiated the design and development of the ride-by-wire system and persuaded Suzuki to homologate the bike in 2022. The GSX-R750 has been hugely successful in MotoAmerica, the British championship, the Isle of Man and the Dutch championship. I’m very proud to finally see a ‘Powered by Team Hammer’ Suzuki GSX-R750 on the World Supersport starting grid!”. Speedweek reports.

Suzuki and Supersport: a long-awaited return

The Hamamatsu manufacturer has made only sporadic appearances in the class in recent years. The last came in 2023, when Rhys Irwin raced as a wildcard at Donington Park. To find a full season, you have to go back to 2013 with the Suriano team; since then, Suzuki has taken part in only some of the championship.

The goal for 2027 will be more ambitious: a full World Championship campaign, with the bike needing to prove on track that American electronics can make up for its technical deficit against the competition. One of the riders will be Mattia Casadei, who has already raced with Motozoo in 2025, when the Lombardy-based team used MV Agusta bikes.