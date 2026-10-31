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QJMotor Heads to EICMA 2026: Six New Models and the Production-Ready 119 hp Three-Cylinder Rino 900

Dreams
by Elisabetta Lubrani
rino 900
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The three-cylinder is nearing the finish line. QJMotor has revealed its plans ahead of EICMA 2026, bringing six new models to the Milan show, with the Rino 900 as the main attraction: the Chinese brand will unveil the production-ready version of its three-cylinder, rated at 119 hp.
Alongside its flagship bike, the lineup is expanding in every direction: an urban scooter, a mid-capacity maxi-scooter, two 125cc sport bikes aimed at A1 licence holders, and an adventure bike. The strategy for the Italian market remains unchanged: generous standard equipment and an aggressively competitive price.

The SRK family is aimed at younger riders

The most interesting chapter for new riders concerns the SRK family, which is splitting into two models. The SRK 125J is a compact naked bike inspired by its larger-displacement siblings: its 125cc single-cylinder engine produces the 15 hp permitted for A1 licence holders, is paired with a six-speed gearbox, and comes with TCS as standard. It has a 785 mm seat height, a claimed weight of 141 kg, a 5-inch TFT display, full LED lighting, and USB-C ports.
Those who dream of the track will be drawn to the SRK 125 RS, the faired version with a sporty windscreen and aerodynamic winglets integrated into the bodywork. Its liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine delivers 15 hp at 9,500 rpm and 12.1 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and traction control. The chassis features an upside-down fork, a rear shock absorber, 17-inch wheels, and 260 mm and 240 mm disc brakes with ABS. The seat height is 780 mm, and wet weight is 141 kg.

Two scooters for the city and beyond

The entry-level model is the LTS 125S, a high-wheel scooter powered by a 125cc four-stroke single-cylinder engine producing 9 hp and paired with a CVT. The seat is 760 mm high, and there is no shortage of storage in the inner fairing, along with a bag hook. The list price is set at €2,090, but the launch price will drop to €1,990.
One step up is the FORT 400 G, which takes QJMotor into the mid-capacity maxi-scooter segment. Its 394cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine develops 42.7 hp at 7,500 rpm and 41.2 Nm at 6,250 rpm, with a CVT transmission and TCS. Standard equipment includes an electrically adjustable windscreen, a 790 mm seat, a 7-inch TFT display with connectivity and navigation, ByBre brakes with ABS, and 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels.
EICMA 2026: QJ Rino 900

Adventure and three cylinders: stepping up a level

Rounding out the lineup is the SRT 800 RX, an adventure bike that aims to combine touring comfort with off-road capability. But all eyes will be on the Rino 900: the final details on its specifications and market positioning will be revealed at QJMotor’s stand in Milan, where the brand will seek to prove it can compete in the higher-displacement classes too.
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QJ Motor

byElisabetta Lubrani

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