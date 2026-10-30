The bike that shook the Supersport World Championship is about to become a road-going sportbike. ZXMOTO is making its debut at EICMA 2026, taking place next week in Milan, with a European lineup built around the 820RR, derived directly from the bike that raced in the world championship.

Four other models for 2027 will join it. They all share one guiding principle: the Chinese manufacturer uses racing as its primary proving ground for developing production bikes. And the results of the season just ended suggest it is paying off.

From the track to the road

With the EVAN BROS Racing team and Valentin Debise, the race-spec 820RR claimed six victories in the Supersport World Championship, ending the year second in the riders’ standings and third in the manufacturers’ standings. That is quite a calling card for a brand that has only recently arrived on the European scene.

The road-going version, expected in spring 2027, will be the most powerful sportbike in the ZXMOTO lineup. Its focus remains firmly on the racetrack: the stated goal is to preserve the race bike’s handling, with the changes needed for road homologation. The 820R is based on the same mechanical platform—a streetfighter with an aggressive look but a more relaxed riding position, designed for everyday use and mountain roads.

The triple-cylinder goes adventure

The 820 platform doesn’t stop there. The triple-cylinder engine will also power the 820X, due in the second half of 2027: the manufacturer’s first adventure bike designed from the ground up. Its high-end equipment includes electronic suspension and adaptive cruise control, giving it the features to take on the segment’s leading models.

Neo-retro and rally

For those who prefer classic styling, there’s the 500F, a neo-retro naked bike powered by the 470 cc four-cylinder engine from the 500RR, which produces 73 hp. Compared with the previous model, it gains electronic throttle control and a more comprehensive rider-assistance package. The styling has changed too: white paintwork with red and blue details, paired with copper-colored wheels. According to Motosan, the 500RR itself received a flood of pre-orders when it debuted on the Spanish market.

The fifth model is the 450RALLY, also due in the second half of 2027. A 1,100 cc boxer engine is also in the works, although details are scarce for now.

2027 will also mark ZXMOTO’s expansion into competition: the brand will make its debut in the Motocross World Championship and the Rally-Raid World Championship, with the Dakar as its first major test. Answers on pricing and full specifications will come from Milan, where we’ll find out how much of Debise’s bike remains beneath the road version’s fairings.