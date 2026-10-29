Monster Dark back to its lineup, the stripped-back version of its middleweight naked bike. The announcement has been made, and the message is clear: same bike, fewer frills, more room for personalization. It’s a formula Borgo Panigale knows well, since the Dark livery first appeared on the original generation of the Monster. Ducati is bringing theback to its lineup, the stripped-back version of its middleweight naked bike. The announcement has been made, and the message is clear: same bike, fewer frills, more room for personalization. It’s a formula Borgo Panigale knows well, since the Dark livery first appeared on the original generation of the Monster.

This is not a new model. The Dark is a trim level of the fifth generation, unveiled at EICMA 2025, and retains the same technical foundation in full. What changes are the colors, finishes, and marketing approach: the bike comes with more basic equipment, which owners can build on by choosing from the accessories catalog.

What’s different from the standard version

The difference is most noticeable in the color scheme. The paintwork and wheels are all black, the seat is made from a single fabric, and several parts are left in their natural finish: the front subframe supporting the steering head, the exhaust end caps, and the air intake duct covers. The familiar styling cues remain, from the bison-back tank framing the headlight to the one-piece seat for rider and passenger, and the short tail.

The Dark embodies the Monster’s old motto, which has accompanied the model since 1993: Everything you need, nothing more.

Those who want more can add it. Ducati lists accessories including the Ducati Quick Shift, Cruise Control, a flyscreen, and a passenger seat cover, all available to browse in the configurator on the company’s website.

Engine, chassis, and electronics

Beneath the black paintwork is an 890 cc V2 twin with IVT variable valve timing: 111 hp at 9,000 rpm and 91.1 Nm at 7,250 rpm, with more than 80% of peak torque available between 4,000 and 10,000 rpm. The chassis is a Superbike-derived aluminum monocoque, and the claimed weight is 175 kg, which according to Insella is 4 kg less than the previous generation. The seat is 815 mm off the ground.

Suspension is by Showa, with a 43 mm inverted fork and a shock adjustable for preload, while twin Brembo M4 32 calipers with a radial master cylinder handle braking up front. The tires are Pirelli Diablo Rosso IVs, sized 120/70 and 180/55. The electronics revolve around a six-axis inertial platform managing Cornering ABS, traction control, Wheelie Control, and Engine Brake Control, along with four Riding Modes and a 5-inch color TFT display.

Price, A2 license, and dealership arrival

The list price is €10,990. The A2 offering is even more straightforward: the Monster Dark is also available in a restricted 35 kW version, and in Italy Ducati offers a €1,000 customer incentive on all its A2-compliant bikes.

It is expected to arrive at dealerships in November 2026. For those looking to enter the Ducati world for as little as possible, the Dark could become the gateway to the Monster family.