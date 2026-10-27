MotoGP in Adelaide: From Controversy to Federal Approval—Here’s the Circuit Plan

Adelaide: Federal approval for MotoGP project; circuit moves to planning, tree issue remains. The details.

Following the many reports about protests to stop MotoGP from coming to Adelaide, which we told you about, an official announcement has now been made. Federal approval has been given to move on to the design phase and then redevelop the street circuit, with due attention to the environment and the issue of tree removal. The official response comes at the end of a public consultation (open from August 31 to September 20) inviting proposals and ideas for improvements. The Australian GP at the circuit set to succeed Phillip Island will take place over the weekend of November 12-14, 2027. In the meantime, a delegation that included future MotoGP rookies David Alonso and Senna Agius visited the city to see the situation and get to know the area.

The public survey response

The federal decision, under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act), provides a clear pathway for the project to proceed, provided the specified environmental protection measures, already implemented by the project team, are followed. The national Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) determined that the project does not fall into the category of a “controlled action if undertaken in a particular manner,” confirming the project team's self-assessment. This means no further assessment is required under the EPBC Act (Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act), provided the specified measures are implemented.

At the same time, the state government published its report, “What We Heard and Next Steps,” outlining the feedback received during the public consultation and how it will inform the next stage of detailed design. More than 6,000 survey responses and 1,000 written submissions were received during the three-week consultation period, from August 31 to September 20. Individuals, community groups and organisations had been invited to provide feedback on the circuit design, proposed improvements to community spaces, and priority areas for planting trees and vegetation within the Adelaide Park Lands.

Points to consider

The project team has carefully considered the feedback received and is now using it to shape the next steps. These include:

• Circuit design: Community feedback on the circuit design focused on avoiding impacts on the environment and the park’s green spaces wherever possible, particularly mature trees. This was also a priority for the project team and was reflected in the extensive design process undertaken. The resulting layout minimises significant impacts on trees as far as possible, while still meeting the necessary technical and safety requirements. As a result, the circuit design will remain as previously published.

• Grassed run-off areas: There was broad support for community facilities, with a clear preference for grass, a natural character, passive recreation and nature-based features over facilities for more formal activities and recreation. Accordingly, the gravel run-off areas will be returned to grass outside motorsport events, as previously agreed, and will remain open green spaces, reflecting community feedback on the need to preserve the park’s natural, open character.

• Paved area: The paved area for the new pit and paddock complex will offer a range of sporting opportunities for the community outside event periods, including pickleball, basketball and tennis courts.

• Tree and vegetation planting: The proposed approach to planting trees and vegetation received strong support, including the use of diverse, advanced native species to increase shade and strengthen biodiversity.

The tree issue

The government has also recognised the importance of preserving and improving sporting and recreational facilities, as well as access to the eastern area of the park. The project will now move into the detailed design phase, which will include further development of the tree and vegetation planting strategy and the design of community spaces in the paved area, in collaboration with the City of Adelaide. But one issue has been at the heart of the protests.

There are currently 8,895 trees within the circuit perimeter, 95% of which will not be affected by the project. The project is expected to require the removal of 377 trees, most of them unregulated invasive species, dead trees or trees in poor health. Of these, 42 are trees of particular value. A further 88 trees will be transplanted to nearby areas within the park, following arborists’ advice, while 22 trees require further, in-depth underground investigations to confirm whether they can be preserved. The South Australian government is committed to replacing every tree removed at a ratio of 10:1, meaning a net increase of at least 3,393 trees in Adelaide Park Lands. All replacement trees will be mature specimens, with container sizes ranging from 45 to 200 litres. In addition, 123,000 new understorey plants will be planted.

MotoGP visits Adelaide

Key project milestones coincide with a visit to Adelaide by a group of MotoGP representatives, who are inspecting the future venue for the Red Bull Australian MotoGP Grand Prix. The delegation includes rising stars David Alonso and Australian rider Senna Agius, as well as MotoGP Deputy CEO Carlos Ezpeleta and other senior officials.

The street race, which will take place within Adelaide Park Lands against the backdrop of Adelaide’s city centre, will showcase South Australia to a global audience of more than 630 million people. Simulations indicate that MotoGP bikes will reach speeds of over 340 km/h along Dequetteville Terrace, and the event, together with Supercars events, is expected to generate a combined annual economic return of more than $200 million.

Finally, registrations have opened for the Red Bull Australian MotoGP Grand Prix – Adelaide 2027 ticket presale, giving fans an exclusive opportunity to beat the rush and secure their tickets before the 2027 queue opens.