The track layout for the 2026 Supercross de Paris has been revealed, giving us a first-look at what the sensational Coenen brothers will face on their debut next month.

The highly anticipated first step for Lucas and Sacha Coenen will be the annual event, held at the Plentitude Arena (La Defense Arena Paris), on the 21 - 22 November.

While relatively simple compared to many of the American courses, the layout features plenty of overtaking opportunities and is still going to be a technical challenge for the newcomers. It should be a relatively high-speed circuit with at least two triples, a whoops section and a single table-top.

On the face of it, the layout seems like an ideal introduction for the Coenen brothers to learn the new format, having announced their transition from full-time Motocross in MXGP to the AMA Supermotocross series for 2027.

Coenen brothers take on Roczen, Vialle and Shimoda

The event will represent the first time that the Belgian twins have taken on a Supercross circuit, at least in a competitive scenario. Earlier this month, Motocross legend Roger De Coster shared his worries for the pair , who are both known for their speed and winning mentality but also their proclivity for crashing and injuring themselves more than usual.

Elsewhere, 2026 AMA Supercross champion Ken Roczen will take to the gate in the 450 class while former champion Jo Shimoda will line up in the 250.

Honda Frenchman Tom Vialle will also participate, as will 'The Cowboy' Aaron Plessinger for KTM. Unfortunately, previous winner Malcolm Stewart has withdrawn from the event after announcing his transition to Kawasaki following the closure of the Rockstar Husqvarna factory team.

Other entrants include the USA's Jordon Smith, Mitchell Harrison and previous MX2 champion Jordi Tixier.

Check out the track map for the 2026 Supercross de Paris below: