KTM Announce double rider signing to join the Coenen brothers in America

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing have announced the double-signing of Ryder Di Francesco and Daxton Bennick for the 2027 Supermotocross season. The duo, who have already proven their talents over the last few years, will join Julien Baumer and Sacha Coenen in the 250cc class.

2027 will see a number of changes to the starting gate in the Monster Energy Supermotocross Championship, America's most prestigious motocross series. The biggest changes are occuring at KTM, who will enter the season with an expanded four-rider program.

While Julien Baumer is a mainstay of the team and always a potential race-winner in the class, the arrival of the Coenen brothers from MXGP has caused more than a little stir inside the paddock.

Now, on top of the signing of the two Belgian brothers, KTM has also acquired the talents of Ryder Di Francesco (2026 SMX Runner-up) and Daxton Bennick (2026 AMA Supercross 3rd place finisher) - making it a genuine rival to the dominant Yamaha outfit who largely dominated the class throughout 2026.

Di Francesco, who hails from California, was a stand-out talent throughout the amateur ranks and had a solid 2026 campaign during which he secured 8 podiums throughout the year.

Daxton Bennick secured his first career Moto win as a professional at the SMX Playoffs in Ohio, along with a further two podium finishes during the outdoor season.

Both riders will be joining from the now defunct Husqvarna team.