Jack Miller will leave MotoGP at the end of 2026, but Australia won't be without a representative in the premier class: Senna Agius will join the KTM Tech3 team in 2027. And the man symbolically passing him the baton makes no secret of his admiration for his compatriot, comparing him with the young rider he was when he made his debut.

Miller admits that at 21, he was still “winging it” in the premier class, while he says he has “never” met a young rider with a work ethic like Agius's.

Miller: “I was a real hooligan”

Miller knows exactly what awaits Agius. In 2015, Honda took a gamble on him, promoting him straight from Moto3 to MotoGP with the LCR team, without going through Moto2. He was just 20 at the time.

With the benefit of hindsight, the Australian looks back on his younger self with a wry smile: “Compared with Agius, at 21 I was an unbearable kid, a real hooligan.” Agius seems almost his complete opposite: “I've never met a young rider with such an exemplary work ethic when it comes to training, physical preparation and riding outside the MotoGP bike” the future Yamaha Superbike rider told Paddock-GP.

Superbike, motocross, physical conditioning: according to Miller, his compatriot leaves practically nothing to chance.

A different MotoGP

The comparison becomes even more interesting when Miller broadens the discussion to his generation: “When I came along, we were making it up as we went, because nobody was doing it. He's a modern MotoGP rider...”.

In a dozen years, the path to the premier class has become far more professional: physical conditioning, data analysis, technical work and training on different bikes are now all part of a much more structured journey. Agius, moreover, will arrive with three full Moto2 seasons behind him, whereas Miller faced a much steeper leap.

“He'll make it, if they give him time”

I'm convinced he's the next great champion, given his work ethic and the way he approaches things”. With one crucial condition: “He'll get there, if they give him time”. Jack Miller isn't just predicting a respectable career. Speaking to Fox Sports Australia, he set the bar considerably higher: “”. With one crucial condition: “”.

A far-from-trivial warning for a rookie who will discover MotoGP alongside a new generation of bikes. Agius will make his debut in 2027, when the 1000cc bikes give way to the new 850cc machines and Pirelli becomes the championship's new tyre supplier.

He has already had a taste, though: during Pirelli's test in Austria at the end of September, KTM entrusted him with an RC16 1000cc, its performance adapted to the test programme. The real test will begin in 2027, when it will be his turn to keep the Australian flag flying in MotoGP.