Senna Agius has already had a taste of MotoGP, and those who follow him closely came away from the first test with a clearer picture. The Australian rider, who will step up to the premier class in 2027 with the Tech3 KTM team, rode at the Red Bull Ring on the Monday after the Austrian GP, in a closed-door session dedicated to the 2027 season, on a modified KTM 1000.

Speedweek. No technical details about the bike—Davies had to keep those under wraps. His verdict on the rider, however, was unequivocal. Chaz Davies, his manager and mentor, summed things up. The former Superbike rider spoke about it a week after the test, on the sidelines of the Cremona WorldSBK round, in an interview with. No technical details about the bike—Davies had to keep those under wraps. His verdict on the rider, however, was unequivocal.

A dream debut

The first encounter with a MotoGP structure is also a human one: many more people around, many more voices to listen to. According to Davies, Agius passed the test off the track as well. "The day went really well. It was a dream first day. He met all the people involved for the first time. There are many more people than in his previous projects. Everyone highly praised his work, his feedback, and his professionalism in the box," the Welshman recounted.

Mid-pack pace

The stopwatch also gave encouraging signs. "He did really well. It was his first day on the bike. He managed to be in the middle of the group. It was impressive. Nothing on the bike was changed. It was just about getting him comfortable with MotoGP," Davies explained.

Even before the test, the manager had argued that Agius’s stature and riding style would shine more on a more powerful bike than Moto2. His debut on the KTM strengthened that conviction: "Yes, but it was only the first day and we’re talking about MotoGP. Still, it was a very promising start. What I thought has been confirmed."

Heading to Valencia, without euphoria

Davies, however, won’t make bold predictions about what his protégé can do in his rookie season. The next milestone is the Valencia test, then 2027 will arrive with all its weight of expectations. "Of course, right now we shouldn’t get carried away. A lot will change between this test and the one in Valencia. Then next year the pressure will come in. That can change a lot as well. But in the end, the first taste was really positive."