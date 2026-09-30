MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Senna Agius, first day on the KTM MotoGP bike: here's how it went

MotoGP
by Paolo Gozzi
Wednesday, 30 September 2026 at 09:02
senna
Follow us on Google News
Senna Agius has already had a taste of MotoGP, and those who follow him closely came away from the first test with a clearer picture. The Australian rider, who will step up to the premier class in 2027 with the Tech3 KTM team, rode at the Red Bull Ring on the Monday after the Austrian GP, in a closed-door session dedicated to the 2027 season, on a modified KTM 1000.
Chaz Davies, his manager and mentor, summed things up. The former Superbike rider spoke about it a week after the test, on the sidelines of the Cremona WorldSBK round, in an interview with Speedweek. No technical details about the bike—Davies had to keep those under wraps. His verdict on the rider, however, was unequivocal.

A dream debut

The first encounter with a MotoGP structure is also a human one: many more people around, many more voices to listen to. According to Davies, Agius passed the test off the track as well. "The day went really well. It was a dream first day. He met all the people involved for the first time. There are many more people than in his previous projects. Everyone highly praised his work, his feedback, and his professionalism in the box," the Welshman recounted.

Mid-pack pace

The stopwatch also gave encouraging signs. "He did really well. It was his first day on the bike. He managed to be in the middle of the group. It was impressive. Nothing on the bike was changed. It was just about getting him comfortable with MotoGP," Davies explained.
Even before the test, the manager had argued that Agius’s stature and riding style would shine more on a more powerful bike than Moto2. His debut on the KTM strengthened that conviction: "Yes, but it was only the first day and we’re talking about MotoGP. Still, it was a very promising start. What I thought has been confirmed."

Heading to Valencia, without euphoria

Davies, however, won’t make bold predictions about what his protégé can do in his rookie season. The next milestone is the Valencia test, then 2027 will arrive with all its weight of expectations. "Of course, right now we shouldn’t get carried away. A lot will change between this test and the one in Valencia. Then next year the pressure will come in. That can change a lot as well. But in the end, the first taste was really positive."
Australian Senna Agius, 21, races in Moto2
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

Read also

KTM torpedoes the single-bike rule in MotoGP: "A budget cap like in F1 is betterKTM torpedoes the single-bike rule in MotoGP: "A budget cap like in F1 is better
VR46, Bulega reassures Valentino Rossi: "This time, no more mistakesVR46, Bulega reassures Valentino Rossi: "This time, no more mistakes
Senna Agius

byPaolo Gozzi

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Luca Marini
MotoGP

From VR46 to Tech3: Steiner reveals why he chose Luca Marini

30 September 2026
Jorge Martin
MotoGP

Aprilia backs Jorge Martin: "He has two big advantages"

30 September 2026
ktm
MotoGP

KTM torpedoes the single-bike rule in MotoGP: "A budget cap like in F1 is better

29 September 2026

More news

Manuel Puccetti Jeremy Alcoba Kawasaki Supersport

Kawasaki triumphs in Supersport and impresses in Superbike: Puccetti recounts the Cremona weekend

Superbike
Luca Marini

From VR46 to Tech3: Steiner reveals why he chose Luca Marini

MotoGP
Jorge Martin

Aprilia backs Jorge Martin: "He has two big advantages"

MotoGP
ktm

KTM torpedoes the single-bike rule in MotoGP: "A budget cap like in F1 is better

MotoGP
Yari Montella Superbike

Yari Montella, a proven force in Superbike: the big goal is getting ever closer

Superbike

Popular articles

Nicolò Bulega

VR46, Bulega reassures Valentino Rossi: "This time, no more mistakes

MotoGP
Biaggi

From Biaggi to Bulega, how much Superbike has changed: "In MotoGP, don't expect him to win right away

Paolo Gozzi Column
CFMoto (1)

Holgado and Quiles aboard the CFMoto V4 SR-RR: the Chinese superbike sets its sights on 2027

Superbike
pawelec-moto2

Triumph in EWC and Moto2, now the World Championship: Milan Pawelec’s stellar run

Road Racing
Red Bull MotoGP

Sponsor war: Red Bull eyes a major coup, Monster parts ways with Quartararo

MotoGP

Loading