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Holgado and Quiles aboard the CFMoto V4 SR-RR: the Chinese superbike sets its sights on 2027

Superbike
by Paolo Gozzi
Tuesday, 29 September 2026 at 09:42
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CFMoto is accelerating its Superbike project and has chosen two young Grand Prix riders to put its prototype to the test. Daniel Holgado and Maximo Quiles have ridden the new V4 SR-RR, the 1000 cc sportbike from the Chinese manufacturer, now close to market launch. The test was organized together with the Aspar team.

Two riders ready to make the leap

For both, it’s a pivotal moment in their careers. Holgado, a standout in Moto2, will step up to MotoGP next year: he will ride a Ducati for the Gresini Racing team alongside Joan Mir. Quiles will also change category in 2027. The Spaniard, current Moto3 points leader by a clear margin, will move up to Moto2 while remaining within the Aspar squad.
Jorge Martinez’s team posted a short video on social media of the two riders’ track outings. The bike appeared in a camouflage livery, designed to conceal the technical details of a project still in development.

The road to Superbike

The project didn’t start today. For several years CFMoto has been preparing its entry into the Superbike World Championship: at EICMA 2024 it unveiled a 1000 cc V4 engine, while in 2025 it presented a running prototype, christened V4 SR-RR. The commercial debut is scheduled for 2027, and the Chinese manufacturer intends to use the bike for some wildcard appearances in the production-derived series.

The V4 SR-RR by the numbers

The heart of the bike, which weighs 180 kg, is a 997 cc V4 with a 90-degree bank angle. The claimed maximum power is 210 hp. The development program is intense, and track sessions are multiplying.
The most significant figure arrived in the summer: during a high-speed test, the CFMoto V4 SR-RR reached 315.82 km/h. A figure that, according to Speedweek, places the Chinese sportbike on par with European and Japanese competitors. Now the assessment from two Grand Prix riders adds another piece to the puzzle, as we await to see when and where the V4 SR-RR will make its appearance in the Superbike World Championship.

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