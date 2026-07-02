Official: Gresini Racing backs rookie Dani Holgado for the 2027 MotoGP revolution

Gresini Racing confirms its first rider for the 2027 MotoGP World Championship: Dani Holgado, a rookie coming up from Moto2.

The first rookie of the revolutionary 2027 MotoGP season is official. It’s Dani Holgado, currently in Moto2 with the Aspar Team, called up to make the leap with Gresini Racing and Ducati. Nadia Padovani’s team thus secures its first piece for the next championship—hardly a surprise, more an official note on the promotion to the premier class of the 2025 best rookie in the intermediate category. A rider who this year has alternated two podiums and a victory with results that are certainly consistent, but not always electrifying...

Premature debut or “Aldeguer effect”?

It’s a fair question, since the current Moto2 rider isn’t always among the standout protagonists of the class during GPs, still lacking a bit of consistency. Last year he earned the title of best rookie in the intermediate class; in this 2026 season, across the first 10 GPs on the books, he has logged a victory and two podiums, mixed with top-7 finishes, one result outside the points, plus a disqualification. But it could also prove to be a spot-on promotion for the young Spaniard.