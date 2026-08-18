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Almost back": Aldeguer back in the saddle, sprint for Aragon

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 18 August 2026 at 21:30
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Fermin Aldeguer very active on track: preparations are proceeding smoothly to be in decent shape ahead of the Aragon GP at the end of the month.
"Almost back": here’s Fermin Aldeguer back on the bike, working to be as fit as possible for the end-of-month MotoGP event in Aragon. The Gresini team had already confirmed that he would soon resume two-wheel training (from August 15) after the medical green light, and now images have arrived of the smiling Spanish rider in action at Cartagena. A relentlessly uphill year for the best rookie of 2025, who first suffered a serious winter injury before a second major setback at Assen. Recovery continues with a view to the home round on the weekend of August 28–30.
-> Fermin Aldeguer, images of his return to the bike

A 2026 MotoGP to forget

It all started even before the season kicked off—actually, the winter tests hadn’t even begun. A training crash caused a femur fracture that forced him to stop for quite a while: tests missed, first GPs gone, and thus a championship start well behind schedule with preparation built up on the fly. It was therefore difficult to be among the frontrunners, as both Aldeguer and BK8 Gresini Racing had surely hoped after the brilliant season they’d left behind. What’s more, his leg was still quite painful when, at Assen, he suffered another major crash. Unfortunately he didn’t come out unscathed: there was a vertebra fracture, an injury that clearly requires close monitoring. Another physical setback, season practically over: Fermin Aldeguer is taking it easy—health first, then MotoGP can be reconsidered, without rushing. But the return now seems decidedly close: Nadia Padovani’s squad had already mentioned Aragon, a goal that looks achievable for the Spaniard. We’ll see what condition he arrives in; the spirit, in the meantime, is the right one.

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Fermin Aldeguer

byDiana Tamantini

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