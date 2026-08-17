Aleix Espargaro undergoes surgery again: "Record recovery." Close to returning on the Honda

The Spanish rider is going under the knife again: he shared the news himself in a post. But his return to the Honda isn’t far off.

Aleix Espargaro is getting ever closer to returning to the track. Today he announced on Instagram that he went to the Hospital Universitari Quirón-Dexeus in Barcelona for surgery to remove the plates and screws that were inserted in his back four months ago.

The Honda MotoGP test rider said he’s pleased and eager to get back on the bike: "A record recovery, and now the countdown has begun to get back on the Honda in September! I can’t wait to open the throttle again!"

MotoGP, Aleix Espargaro’s injury: what happened at Sepang

In early April, Espargaro was involved in a bad crash during an HRC test at the Sepang International Circuit. He suffered several bruises and fractures to four vertebrae, fortunately without any damage to the spinal cord. After returning to Spain, he underwent surgery on April 18 at the Hospital Universitari Quirón-Dexeus in Barcelona: the operation took over six hours. Four months later he returned to the operating room to remove the plates and screws, a sign of the progress he has made physically.

Unfortunately, in these months he hasn’t been able to contribute to Honda’s development work planned for 2026 and especially for 2027. The other test rider, Takaaki Nakagami, has shouldered that burden. But in September Aleix will also be able to get back into action and play his part. His experience and feedback are invaluable to HRC engineers.

On Monday, September 21, after the Austrian Grand Prix, there will be an important test with the 2027-spec prototypes and Pirelli tires. Espargaro is confident he’ll be able to take part as scheduled at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.