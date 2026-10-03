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Kyle Ryde makes a decisive move in British Superbike. Is Scott Redding giving up?

Superbike
by Paolo Gozzi
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Kyle Ryde dashes Scott Redding’s hopes by dazzling over the ups and downs of Donington Park in race 1 of the penultimate round of the British Superbike.
With his 15th win in 28 races, the Ducati rider reaches out for a third consecutive title. His rival had been eagerly awaiting this round, convinced that Donington could shake Kyle Ryde’s certainties. Here, back in the now distant 2008, Scott Redding burst onto the world scene by winning the 125cc GP with Aprilia at just 15 years old. But time moves on, and the clock hands now point decisively to the new undisputed star of the BSB.

The shoulder check 

Kyle Ryde had already amazed in qualifying, taking pole. But as always, he started poorly, finding himself in sixth place in the hectic opening laps. No problem, because the Panigale V4 R is a violin in this young man’s hands. He saved his toughest overtake for Scott Redding, who on lap four of twenty held firm at the Foggy Esses by braking late. But at the following Melbourne hairpin, Kyle dived up the inside and, with a decisive shoulder check, settled the matter—and perhaps the entire season. Redding, in any case, didn’t have the pace; in fact, he finished only fourth in a race 1 that, for two-thirds of the distance, saw a six-rider group trading blows, with bikes from four different manufacturers: Ducati, Honda, Yamaha, and the Bimota entrusted to the daredevil Max Cook.

Honda holds firm

In BSB, Ducati isn’t dancing alone, because Yamaha with Bradley Ray—third in the race and in the standings—and Honda with Ryan Vickers are breathing down the dominator’s neck. The former Motocorsa WorldSBK rider was the last to yield, after several laps in the lead. Kyle Ryde tried a highlight-reel pass at Craner, but was rebuffed. Only just, because at McLeans, on the upper section, the Honda rider could do nothing about it. Even in this instance, before fields packed with fans, BSB put on a show.
Kyle Ryde is 29 years old

The first match point 

Donington is the tenth and penultimate stop on the BSB calendar. Five races remain: two to wrap up the program in the East Midlands, plus the three super finals at Brands Hatch in three weeks’ time, with a hefty 105 points up for grabs instead of 75 as in the regular season. But to contain Kyle Ryde, Scott Redding alone isn’t enough and perhaps not even the Showdown format: by gaining 30 points over his closest pursuer, the unleashed King of England could close the deal right here.
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British Superbike Championship

byPaolo Gozzi

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