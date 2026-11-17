Triumph Street Triple 798 RS: the new 135 hp triple is born from Moto2 and promises thrills on the track and on the road. The details.

The partnership between Moto2 and Triumph continues to develop in parallel across racing and road bikes. Ahead of the new engine set to arrive for the category in 2027, here comes the new Street Triple 798 RS. “Forged in the heat of competition”, as the launch announcement describes the most powerful, lightest and most advanced model ever, delivering unstoppable performance thanks to its all-new Moto2-derived triple. An entirely new chassis, honed on the track, provides incredible agility, while cutting-edge technology and design round out the package. Priced from €13,995, with a 36-month warranty and service intervals every 6,000 miles or 12 months. More details below.

Key features

The most powerful Street Triple ever is equipped with an all-new 798 cc Triumph triple, developed on the track for the next generation of Moto2. The engine has been completely redesigned to deliver 135 PS and 10% more torque across the entire rev range, with a low-inertia valvetrain featuring more aggressive cam profiles, a higher compression ratio, and new high-flow intake and exhaust systems.

At just 183 kg wet, the new Street Triple is lighter than ever. Its entirely new, track-developed aluminium frame delivers incredible agility, with geometry optimised to make the most of the reduced weight. Outstanding stability comes courtesy of Showa Big Piston Forks and an Öhlins STX46 shock, both fully adjustable, along with a new linkage.

Technical specifications

Engine: Liquid-cooled, 12-valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder

Displacement: 798 cc

Bore: 78 mm

Maximum power: 135 PS / 133 bhp (99.3 kW) @ 11,500 rpm

Maximum torque: 86 Nm @ 9,250 rpm

Fuel injection system: Sequential multipoint electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control. 7 riding modes (Rain, Road, Sport, Track, Eco, Rider A, Rider B)

Exhaust: 3-into-1 stainless steel exhaust headers with under-engine stainless steel silencer

Final drive: X-ring chain

Clutch: Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist, span-adjustable lever

Transmission: 6-speed, Triumph Shift Assist

Frame: Cast and welded aluminium perimeter frame, welded aluminium rear subframe

Swingarm: Double-sided, cast aluminium alloy

Front tyre: 120/70 ZR 17

Rear tyre: 190/55 ZR 17

Front suspension: 41 mm Showa Big Piston inverted fork, adjustable for preload and compression and rebound damping. 120 mm wheel travel

Rear suspension: Öhlins STX46 shock with piggyback reservoir, adjustable for preload and compression and rebound damping. 130 mm wheel travel

Front brake: Twin 310 mm floating discs, Brembo radial monobloc 4-piston calipers, OCABS. Brembo MCS radial master cylinder with adjustable lever span and ratio.

Rear brake: Single 220 mm fixed disc, Brembo single-piston floating caliper, OCABS

Instruments: 7" TFT touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wet weight: 183 kg

Fuel tank capacity: 15 L

Fuel consumption: 5.2 gal/100mi

CO2 emissions: 118 g/km

CO2 standard: Euro 5+

Standard equipment

Cornering-optimised traction control, anti-wheelie control, engine braking control, Traction Control+ with Rear Wheel Slide Control, launch control, lap timer, Eco shift indicator, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, fully adjustable cruise control, USB-C cockpit charging port, customisable backlit switchgear, LED headlights, adaptive cornering lights, emergency braking warning, removable seat cowl, two-piece rider and passenger seat, rubber-mounted handlebars, LED daytime running light with ambient light sensor, multifunction rear lights (indicators, brake and position lights).