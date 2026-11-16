Sherco launches its first motocross bike: inside the spirited 85 SHX

Sherco opens a new era in Motocross : the 85 SHX, a high-end minicross bike ready for the track, was unveiled at EICMA 2026. Here are the details.

Sherco, the French manufacturer specializing in enduro, trials and rally, which officially unveiled its first bike for this discipline at EICMA 2026: the Sherco 85 SHX. A high-end minicross bike, it features a carbureted two-stroke engine and the added convenience of electric start, along with race-ready technical specifications—but that’s not all, as we’ll explain below. This model marks a historic debut and paves the way for the brand’s motocross range, which may also include 125cc and 65cc models in the future. Below are all the details announced at the time of its presentation at the A new name joins the many brands competing in Motocross. It is, the French manufacturer specializing in enduro, trials and rally, which officially unveiled its first bike for this discipline at EICMA 2026: the. A high-end minicross bike, it features a carbureted two-stroke engine and the added convenience of electric start, along with race-ready technical specifications—but that’s not all, as we’ll explain below. This model marks a historic debut and paves the way for the brand’s motocross range, which may also include 125cc and 65cc models in the future. Below are all the details announced at the time of its presentation at the Milan Motor Show

Sherco 85 SHX: features

-> Engine: 84.9cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder two-stroke, fed by a 28mm Keihin PWK carburetor and fitted with an SPES exhaust

-> Electronic power valve: the electronically controlled exhaust valve adjusts power delivery according to engine speed, making the engine more manageable at low and mid-range revs

-> Electric start: lightweight Skyrich battery

-> Transmission: 6-speed gearbox paired with a hydraulically operated diaphragm multi-plate clutch

-> Frame: semi-perimeter chrome-molybdenum steel frame with CNC-machined triple clamps

-> Suspension: adjustable 43mm hydraulic fork (approximately 278–280mm of travel) and multi-adjustable rear shock with progressive linkage (290mm of travel)

-> Brakes: Brembo system with Galfer discs (240mm front and 220mm rear)

-> Wheels: Excel aluminum rims, available in two configurations to suit the rider’s height: small wheels (16" front / 14" rear) and large wheels (19" front / 17" rear)

-> Fuel tank: 5.5-liter capacity

The Sherco 85 SHX is expected to arrive at dealerships in the second half of 2027. Prices, as well as dry weight, power, torque, seat height and wheelbase, have not yet been announced. The French manufacturer will publish these details later, closer to the model’s launch date.