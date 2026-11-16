Same bike, same surname, two opposite seasons. After 20 of the 22 Grands Prix on the MotoGP calendar, Alex Marquez is the rider who has crashed the most: 23 times on the Gresini team’s Ducati. His brother Marc, the World Championship leader on the factory Ducati, has stopped at 14. Nine crashes’ difference within the family.

The figures come from the season’s crash statistics, published by Speedweek . They reveal a less visible side of the championship: while Marc has built his campaign at the top partly on consistency, the younger Marquez has paid a much steeper price in mistakes and risks.

The only rider past 20

No other rider in the premier class has exceeded 20 crashes. Behind Alex is Jack Miller, on the Pramac team’s Yamaha, with 19—a season that has already been difficult enough for the Australian. Further back are Jorge Martin (Aprilia) and Pedro Acosta (KTM), tied on 18. Here are MotoGP’s most “crash-prone” riders:

Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati): 23 Jack Miller (Pramac Yamaha): 19 Jorge Martin (Aprilia) and Pedro Acosta (KTM): 18 Diogo Moreira (LCR Honda), Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) and Joan Mir (Honda): 16 Marc Marquez (Ducati): 14

Across all classes, MotoGP has recorded 302 crashes so far. Moto3 is not far behind, with 293, while Moto2 stands at 245. The three classes total 840. However, direct comparisons should be treated with caution: the premier class also has a Sprint every weekend, while Moto3 fields more riders. On their own, the raw figures do not show which category has the most crashes relative to time spent on track.

Austin, the nightmare weekend

Looking at individual Grands Prix, one circuit stands out above all others. In Austin, across MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3, riders crashed 72 times. At the other end of the scale are Mugello and Lusail, with 22 crashes each: the Texan circuit therefore saw more than three times as many incidents, and even the two least eventful weekends combined still had 28 fewer crashes than Austin.

In the smaller classes, individual totals are lower than those of Alex Marquez and Miller. In Moto3, Hakim Danish leads with 18 crashes, followed by Guido Pini and Cormac Buchanan on 17. In Moto2, Mario Aji and Collin Veijer top the list with 15, with Aron Canet just behind on 14.

Portimao and Valencia remain before the season comes to an end: two weekends in which the standings can still change, and during which Alex Marquez will try to finish the year without extending a record no rider would want.