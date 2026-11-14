Marc Marquez leads in outright pace, Valentino Rossi holds firm where consistency matters, and Giacomo Agostini still holds the record that counts most. With the Cervera phenomenon on the verge of his eighth premier-class title, the debate over the greatest rider of all time has flared up again, and a statistical comparison published by Motosan attempts to provide an answer, category by category.

Jorge Lorenzo reignited the discussion by putting Marquez on the same level as Agostini and, in his personal assessment, ahead of Rossi. The statement divided the paddock. Among the critics is Denis Noyes, who argues that no one can be considered the greatest of all time without having raced in every era.

Poles and fastest laps: Marquez's domain

When it comes to outright performance, there is no contest. Marquez holds the all-time record for pole positions with 78, while Rossi ranks third on the all-time list with 55, behind Mick Doohan as well. Agostini starts at a disadvantage: pole positions have only been counted since 1973, and he claimed six between 1974 and 1976.

The story is similar for fastest race laps. Agostini set 69 in the 500cc class, Rossi raised the mark to 76, and Marquez equalled it in Qatar. Given that his career is still ongoing, it seems only a matter of time before he moves ahead.

Podiums and wins: Valentino still leads

When it comes to consistency, the picture is turned on its head. Rossi has stood on the podium 199 times, a figure that seems beyond anyone's reach: Marquez has 131, Lorenzo finished his career with 114, and Dani Pedrosa with 112. Agostini has 88, with one statistical curiosity: 68 wins and 20 second places, without a single third.

The Doctor also remains the benchmark for wins. Agostini's 68 victories had stood as the record since the 1970s, until Rossi reached 89, his last coming at Assen in 2017. Marquez is on 80, seven of them won in 2026, and still has two years left on his contract to try to close the gap.

Titles and the Portimao showdown

One category remains: the most important one. Agostini leads the premier class with eight titles: seven in a row from 1966 to 1972 with MV Agusta, plus the 1975 title with Yamaha. Marquez has seven and can draw level in Portugal: he needs just 14 points across the two Grands Prix remaining, with injured Jorge Martin chasing him.

Motosan's category-by-category tally currently has Rossi ahead of Marquez by 3–2, with Agostini on zero before the titles category. But the contest is far from over: if Portimao delivers an eighth MotoGP World Championship to number 93, the numbers battle between the three giants will continue until the Spaniard's final season.