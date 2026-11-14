Fantic enters the road-going sportbike segment with the Imola 125 and 500: all the details

Fantic enters the road-going sportbike segment with the Imola 125 and 500: all the detailsDreams
Fantic Imola 125 and 500, the sportbikes make their debut at EICMA 2026: specifications, prices and dealership arrival details.
From a 2023 concept/prototype, here are the official, final models. Fantic is entering the sportbike segment with its Imola models, the 125 and 500, unveiled at EICMA 2026 (alongside its temporary departure from the Motocross World Championship). They will reach dealerships next May, in 2027. Unlike the historic Caballero, this range has no “ancestors”: it was developed entirely from scratch, drawing on the brand’s experience in track racing.
A long journey
As mentioned, it has been quite a long road to the final versions. “Imola” first appeared as a concept unveiled at EICMA 2023: a starting point for Fantic’s move into the sportbike world, as the company made clear at the time. In 2024 came the first production preview—a nearly final version—but its market launch was subsequently postponed due to internal restructuring. The Lombardy-Veneto brand did not attend the 2025 Milan show; this year it returned with the final production range. Both models are available in Factory White (white, red and blue) and Racing Black (black and red). The Fantic Imola 500 has a list price of €6,990, while the Fantic Imola 125 will cost €5,990. Here are the specifications.
Fantic Imola 125
Engine: Minarelli single-cylinder, four-stroke, liquid-cooled
Displacement: 124.66 cc (bore 52 mm x stroke 58.7 mm)
Valve train: SOHC, 4 valves, with VVA (Variable Valve Actuation)
Power and homologation: 15 hp (11 kW) at 10,250 rpm (A1 and B licence limit), Euro 5+
Fuel system: Electronic fuel injection with a 30 mm throttle body
Transmission: 6-speed gearbox with an oil-bath, multi-plate slipper clutch
Frame: Hybrid structure with a steel-tube front trellis, forged-aluminium side plates and a removable rear subframe
Swingarm: Aluminium, with a lower reinforcing brace
Front suspension: Fantic FRS 41 mm inverted fork
Rear suspension: Fantic FRS shock absorber with adjustable preload
Front brake: 320 mm single disc with radial caliper
Rear brake: 230 mm disc
Wheels: 17-inch, 5-spoke aluminium
Tyres: Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV (110/70-17 front; 150/60-17 rear)
Length/Wheelbase/Seat height: 1996 mm / 1355 mm / 810 mm
Fuel tank capacity: 12 litres
Dry weight: 130 kg
Instrumentation: 5-inch colour TFT display and full-LED lights
Rider aids: Standard ABS (Cornering ABS available as an option)
Riding modes: Street and Track
Fantic Imola 500
Engine: Minarelli MM460 single-cylinder, four-stroke, liquid-cooled
Displacement: 463 cc (bore 96 mm x stroke 64 mm)
Valve train: DOHC, 4 valves, with finger followers
Power and homologation: Close to the A2 licence limit (35 kW / approximately 47–48 hp), Euro 5+
Maximum engine speed: Up to 10,500 rpm
Fuel system: Electronic fuel injection with ride-by-wire, dedicated airbox and exhaust header
Clutch: Slipper clutch
Frame: Hybrid structure with a steel trellis, forged-aluminium side plates and a removable rear subframe
Swingarm: Aluminium with a reinforcing brace
Front suspension: Fully adjustable Fantic FRS TRACK43 43 mm inverted fork (130 mm travel)
Rear suspension: Fully adjustable Fantic FRS TRACK14 shock absorber (including length adjustment)
Ergonomics: Adjustable clip-on handlebars
Front brake: 320 mm single disc with ByBre radial caliper
Rear brake: 230 mm disc
Wheels: 17-inch, 5-spoke aluminium
Tyres: Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV (110/70-17 front; 150/60-17 rear)
Length/Wheelbase/Seat height: 1996 mm / 1372 mm / 810 mm
Fuel tank capacity: 12 litres
Dry weight: 150 kg
Instrumentation: Colour TFT display
Rider aids: IMU inertial platform with dual-channel Cornering ABS and traction control (TC)
Riding modes: Dedicated riding modes (Street, Track)
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