Fantic enters the road-going sportbike segment with the Imola 125 and 500: all the details

Fantic Imola 125 and 500, the sportbikes make their debut at EICMA 2026: specifications, prices and dealership arrival details.

Fantic is entering the sportbike segment with its Imola models, the 125 and 500, unveiled at EICMA 2026 ( From a 2023 concept/prototype, here are the official, final models.is entering the sportbike segment with itsmodels, the 125 and 500, unveiled at EICMA 2026 ( alongside its temporary departure from the Motocross World Championship ). They will reach dealerships next May, in 2027. Unlike the historic Caballero, this range has no “ancestors”: it was developed entirely from scratch, drawing on the brand’s experience in track racing.

A long journey

As mentioned, it has been quite a long road to the final versions. “Imola” first appeared as a concept unveiled at EICMA 2023: a starting point for Fantic’s move into the sportbike world, as the company made clear at the time. In 2024 came the first production preview—a nearly final version—but its market launch was subsequently postponed due to internal restructuring. The Lombardy-Veneto brand did not attend the 2025 Milan show; this year it returned with the final production range. Both models are available in Factory White (white, red and blue) and Racing Black (black and red). The Fantic Imola 500 has a list price of €6,990, while the Fantic Imola 125 will cost €5,990. Here are the specifications.

Fantic Imola 125

Engine: Minarelli single-cylinder, four-stroke, liquid-cooled

Displacement: 124.66 cc (bore 52 mm x stroke 58.7 mm)

Valve train: SOHC, 4 valves, with VVA (Variable Valve Actuation)

Power and homologation: 15 hp (11 kW) at 10,250 rpm (A1 and B licence limit), Euro 5+

Fuel system: Electronic fuel injection with a 30 mm throttle body

Transmission: 6-speed gearbox with an oil-bath, multi-plate slipper clutch

Frame: Hybrid structure with a steel-tube front trellis, forged-aluminium side plates and a removable rear subframe

Swingarm: Aluminium, with a lower reinforcing brace

Front suspension: Fantic FRS 41 mm inverted fork

Rear suspension: Fantic FRS shock absorber with adjustable preload

Front brake: 320 mm single disc with radial caliper

Rear brake: 230 mm disc

Wheels: 17-inch, 5-spoke aluminium

Tyres: Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV (110/70-17 front; 150/60-17 rear)

Length/Wheelbase/Seat height: 1996 mm / 1355 mm / 810 mm

Fuel tank capacity: 12 litres

Dry weight: 130 kg

Instrumentation: 5-inch colour TFT display and full-LED lights

Rider aids: Standard ABS (Cornering ABS available as an option)

Riding modes: Street and Track

Fantic Imola 500

Engine: Minarelli MM460 single-cylinder, four-stroke, liquid-cooled

Displacement: 463 cc (bore 96 mm x stroke 64 mm)

Valve train: DOHC, 4 valves, with finger followers

Power and homologation: Close to the A2 licence limit (35 kW / approximately 47–48 hp), Euro 5+

Maximum engine speed: Up to 10,500 rpm

Fuel system: Electronic fuel injection with ride-by-wire, dedicated airbox and exhaust header

Clutch: Slipper clutch

Frame: Hybrid structure with a steel trellis, forged-aluminium side plates and a removable rear subframe

Swingarm: Aluminium with a reinforcing brace

Front suspension: Fully adjustable Fantic FRS TRACK43 43 mm inverted fork (130 mm travel)

Rear suspension: Fully adjustable Fantic FRS TRACK14 shock absorber (including length adjustment)

Ergonomics: Adjustable clip-on handlebars

Front brake: 320 mm single disc with ByBre radial caliper

Rear brake: 230 mm disc

Wheels: 17-inch, 5-spoke aluminium

Tyres: Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV (110/70-17 front; 150/60-17 rear)

Length/Wheelbase/Seat height: 1996 mm / 1372 mm / 810 mm

Fuel tank capacity: 12 litres

Dry weight: 150 kg

Instrumentation: Colour TFT display

Rider aids: IMU inertial platform with dual-channel Cornering ABS and traction control (TC)

Riding modes: Dedicated riding modes (Street, Track)