EICMA 2026: Hurba launches the 150S, an electric scooter designed and assembled just outside Rome

Up to 260 km of range in the Long Range version, a 16" large-diameter wheel and flat footboard, with 150 cc-equivalent performance. Designed in Italy and assembled just outside Rome: meet the 150S, the new model that Italian company HURBA is launching at EICMA 2026. Pre-orders are open, with a special offer for EICMA visitors and orders placed by November 30.

HURBA is unveiling its new 150S scooter (Hall 11, Stand H30). With its dynamic, sporty lines, the 150S completes the HURBA range, which includes the 300S and 200S maxi-scooters, the vintage-inspired Brezza, the Zefiro naked bike, and the Cargo for “last-mile” deliveries. It is the company’s third model launch in just a year and a half.

On the market since 2019, HURBA is now a national and international manufacturer with a WMI code: its vehicles are assembled just outside Rome, quality control is carried out entirely in Italy, and the company handles the type approval process and issues vehicle identification numbers directly.

100% HURBA

With the 150S, HURBA takes a leap forward that goes beyond styling: for the first time, a model has been designed entirely in-house, from the initial concept through to its technical specifications. The design is by Aldo De Giovanni, a designer with more than thirty years of experience in the two-wheeler industry, working with leading brands such as Aprilia and Italjet. De Giovanni oversaw every stage of the project, from the first sketches to full-scale 1:1 clay modelling and the moulds for the bodywork—a process used in the motorcycle and automotive industries. The 150S is a project championed by founder and CEO Camillo Piscitelli, who personally oversaw its development.

It responds to a specific request from customers and dealers: to combine the practicality of a flat footboard with the stability and safety of a 16" large-diameter wheel—a still-rare combination among electric scooters. The new HURBA sits between the electric city moped and more powerful maxi-scooters, which are also suited to longer-distance riding. With 150 cc-equivalent performance, it has a clear goal: to go beyond combustion-engine models with a practical, affordable alternative.

URBA is about evolution and continuous improvement. Standardisation could reduce production costs, but we have chosen the path of evolution because we are certain that electric vehicles will go beyond combustion engines, eventually accounting for at least 20% of the scooter market by 2030,” says “H,” says Camillo Piscitelli, founder and CEO of HURBA.

Two versions available

The scooter reaches 110 km/h and is approved for use on ring roads and motorways. It debuts with the new removable HED® (High Energy Density) batteries and is available in two versions. The 150S Long Range comes with two batteries and a range of 260 km—the longest in its class—while the 150S has one battery and a range of up to 130 km. The list price is €5,190 for the 150S Long Range and €4,190 for the 150S, including VAT.

For orders placed at EICMA 2026 or by November 30, 2026, HURBA is offering a €300 discount off the list price, which can be combined with the government Ecobonus. With the 40% incentive and scrappage, the 150S Long Range starts at €3,287, while the 150S starts at €2,615. For these orders, if the 2026 Ecobonus funds run out before the incentive is paid, HURBA guarantees customers an equivalent discount. Pre-orders are already open, with deliveries across Italy starting in March 2027. Alongside the new 150S, the HURBA stand at EICMA 2026 will also feature the 200S, 300S, Brezza 125 and Zefiro.

Paolo Adiletta joins the team

At EICMA 2026, HURBA announced that Paolo Adiletta is joining its management team as Head of Dealer Network Development. Adiletta is a familiar name in the two-wheeler industry: he has held senior roles at Yamaha and Askoll and launched the Helmo Milano helmet brand. His appointment follows that of Aldo De Giovanni, the designer behind the 150S. These two high-profile hires mark another step in a journey that began in 2024, when two highly experienced Italian executives joined the company’s ownership and management teams. Working alongside the founder, they have helped define and implement a strategic growth plan and drive a decisive transformation of the company: earning its status as an international manufacturer, developing its first in-house model, and building a stronger, more structured organisation.

International markets are the priority

In Italy, the goal is to strengthen the network of more than 20 dealers in regions with the highest demand for electric vehicles. However, HURBA’s commercial development priority is international: following a distribution agreement in Jordan, its first step into the Middle East, the company is seeking distributors and importers in key European markets. At EICMA 2026, the management team will meet Italian and international businesses interested in joining the HURBA network.