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MotoGP storm: Jorge Lorenzo backtracks on Valentino Rossi

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Jorge Lorenzo
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Jorge Lorenzo has  allegedly made statements that sparked debate in the MotoGP world. But apparently, the five-time world champion never claimed that Valentino Rossi does not belong among the greats alongside Marc Marquez and Giacomo Agostini. He has now taken to social media to set the record straight.

"Out-of-context" headlines

The former Majorcan rider issued a statement on his Instagram profile in response to the many reports published in recent days. The three-time MotoGP champion was said to have claimed that Valentino Rossi does not rank among the greatest riders in history. "Marc Marquez is the greatest rider of all time in the modern era. And in history, alongside Agostini. Valentino (Rossi) isn't in that group," read several headlines that Jorge Lorenzo shared in screenshots accompanying his statement, reiterating that he had never said those words.
In his statement posted on social media, the former MotoGP rider, who retired in 2019, clarified that some reports were false and described them as "headlines taken out of context and wrongly attributed to me by various media outlets... Sensationalism is one thing, but claiming that I mentioned a rider I didn't even name in my statement goes beyond the bounds of journalistic manipulation".
Jorge Lorenzo

Rossi and Lorenzo on good terms

Jorge Lorenzo has always been outspoken and has, in the past, made scathing remarks, including about Valentino Rossi. Over time, the two MotoGP Legends became friends, and the Spaniard has visited the Tavullia Ranch several times, including in recent years. This time, however, he says he did not make those remarks. "I also urge other media outlets to check the original interview before publishing any information, thereby avoiding the spread of inaccurate or out-of-context statements".
Later, broadcaster 'TNT Sports', where he was supposedly interviewed when the remarks were wrongly attributed to him, posted the original video on its social media channels. In it, Jorge Lorenzo can be heard discussing Marc Marquez as a possible greatest rider in history, alongside Giacomo Agostini...
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byLuigi Ciamburro

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