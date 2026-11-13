Honda’s comeback: Jonathan Rea joins Aleix Espargaró on track for Sepang test

HRC is looking to make a major comeback in 2027 and has been working in Malaysia to be as prepared as possible for next season: will we finally see a complete turnaround?

After years of falling short of expectations, Honda is working hard to return to the forefront in both MotoGP and the Superbike World Championship. The premier class will see new technical regulations and Pirelli as its new tyre supplier. Starting from scratch offers a great opportunity to return to the positions that matter after seasons with few standout results.

The production-based championship will also feature some rule changes, with Michelin replacing Pirelli as the tyre supplier for the grid. Team HRC will also field a new CBR10000RR-R, which should represent a major step forward compared with the model used through last season’s SBK campaign.

MotoGP, Espargaro rides Honda’s 850cc bike at Sepang

Aleix Espargaro: more miles on the Honda 850 in Malaysia

The MotoGP season is still underway, with two Grands Prix remaining before the Valencia test on December 1, when all the riders will climb aboard the 2027 prototypes featuring 850cc engines, reduced aerodynamics, no ride-height devices and the aforementioned Pirelli tyres. Some have already had the chance to try them, but almost everyone changing teams next year will have to wait until the early-December event at the Ricardo Tormo circuit.

In the meantime, MotoGP manufacturers have been holding private tests. Ducati, Aprilia and KTM went to Jerez, while Honda tested at Sepang with test rider Aleix Espargaro. Malaysia will also host the 2027 shakedown (January 29–30) and first official test (January 31–February 1), as well as the fourth-to-last Grand Prix of the season (October 22–24). Having recovered from the effects of his latest injury, Espargaro put in plenty of laps and provided new information to the HRC test team. This is an important phase: the goal is to give the full-time riders a prototype with a solid foundation at the Valencia test, although there will clearly still be plenty of work to do ahead of 2027.

SBK, Rea tests the new CBR1000RR-R in Malaysia

The situation in SBK is even more complicated than in MotoGP: Honda’s last world title came in 2007, with James Toseland, and its last win in 2016, when Nicky Hayden won a wet Race 2 at Sepang. Honda has decided to step up its commitment to the production-based championship, and the new bike is proof of that. A crucial test will take place in Valencia on December 9–10, giving Honda a chance to measure itself against the competition, better understand the situation and continue working towards 2027.