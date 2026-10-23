Honda has not won the World Superbike Championship since way back in 2007, when James Toseland took the title, and since returning as a factory team in 2020, each season has been worse than the last.

Everything was overhauled between 2025 and 2026: new full-time riders, a new test rider and a new team manager. Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra battled injuries throughout the season. The best result was the Englishman’s sixth place in Race 2 at Cremona, while they finished 19th and 21st in the overall standings. Of the 22 full-time riders, only those on the MotoXracing Yamaha team (Rato, Sofuoglu and Smits) scored fewer points.

At Jerez, Jonathan Rea is riding the 2027 CBR-RR that HRC is preparing in a bid to turn its fortunes around. The bike, which has never been officially unveiled, took to the track in camouflage livery. The disguise was not enough to conceal the changes: next year’s Fireblade looks extensively redesigned, starting with its aerodynamics.

New aerodynamics and Ducati-style air ducts

The bike features new aerodynamic winglets at both the front and sides. The most striking detail is the adoption of MotoGP-inspired air ducts in the side fairing, a solution already used by Ducati. The front wings have also been revised. This time, HRC appears to have made major changes. Rea, a six-time world champion with 119 career wins, was signed by HRC in autumn 2025 as a test rider and development rider. This year, he has spent around 25 days testing with Honda, though only some of that time was on the new bike.

The same CBR-RR has proved highly competitive under different technical regulations, such as those in the 2026 British Superbike Championship. Ryan Vickers has won four races, including the most recent round at Brands Hatch, and has often mixed it with the Ducatis of newly crowned champion Kyle Ryde and Scott Redding. In the World Championship, however, the same bike is consistently outside the top ten.

2027 will bring a double technical revolution for Honda. As well as switching to the new sole tyre supplier, Michelin, the bikes will get Brembo carbon brakes, which will become standard equipment for all teams. The leap will be greater for the Japanese manufacturer than for its rivals: in 2026, Honda was the only one using Nissin components, while the other manufacturers have already worked with Brembo steel brakes. It remains to be seen how well the CBR-RR adapts to the new regulations. To balance performance and reduce Ducati’s advantage, engine-speed control is returning, while the fuel-consumption limit will also remain in place.

Rea still believes

Rea won the Suzuka 8 Hours on this bike under Endurance technical regulations, but he still believes in the Superbike project. “I can see the resources and commitment, and I can feel the ambition. HRC wants to improve, and to do that, the bike’s baseline performance has to get better,” the six-time world champion has explained on several occasions. “That’s why Honda is investing so much in the development programme. We have to make up ground to reach where Ducati is today. There’s a lot to do, but that’s why I like this project.”

The first glimpse at Jerez offers a sense of how hard HRC is pushing for the next step in development. With new tyres and brakes for everyone, 2027 will show whether the new Fireblade can finally close the gap to its rivals.