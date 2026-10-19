MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Bulega ready for the next challenge: at Jerez, just 40 thousandths off MotoGP pace on a Superbike

Superbike
by Paolo Gozzi
Bulega
Follow us on Google News
At Jerez, Nicolò Bulega did more than simply wrap up his Superbike season with yet another hat trick. In Sunday’s Superpole Race, he posted lap times virtually identical to those in MotoGP. The comparison is astonishing.
In Sunday’s midday sprint, the Ducati rider set the fastest lap in 1:37.196. At the end of April, in very similar conditions and with the temperature only slightly higher, Alex Marquez set the fastest lap in the MotoGP Sprint in 1:37.156. The difference between them was just 0.040 seconds.

One Ducati for many, one Bulega

The figures need to be seen in the context of an unprecedented season. At ten of the twelve rounds of the 2026 Superbike World Championship, Bulega won all three races, reaching the top step of the podium 32 times. The Panigale was the bike to beat, it’s true, but eight of his rivals were riding the same model.
The brand’s dominance was also clear in Saturday’s Race 1, with Ducati riders taking all of the top seven places. This had happened only twice before, in both races at Oschersleben in 2003, when Ducati riders also swept the top seven spots. Read our reports on the individual races in SBK Jerez: Superpole Race, same old story as Bulega never gives up and SBK Jerez: Bulega wins Race 2 and rides off into the distance as his rivals couldn’t wait for it to end.

The numbers behind a champion

With 52 wins, Bulega has drawn level with Troy Bayliss. No other one-time champion has won as many races, although the Australian competed when there were only two races per weekend. In 108 races, Bulega has claimed 92 podiums and 56 fastest laps. He ranks fifth all-time for wins, behind Jonathan Rea (119), Toprak Razgatlioglu (78), Alvaro Bautista (63) and Carl Fogarty (59).
His 32 wins in a single season erase Bautista’s record of 27, set in 2023. No one before him had strung together 47 consecutive podiums across two seasons, while his 36 podiums in a year and 726 championship points are also records. In the face of all these achievements, the Ducati rider said the world title remains the greatest prize, and that matching Bayliss is “very special” to him.
"I can’t pick one record; they all mean a lot to me, because an extraordinary amount of work goes into each one," Nicolò Bulega said. "Everything has been perfect. I’ve raced in the Superbike World Championship for only three years, and now I’m fifth on the all-time winners’ list. What more can I say? I’ve always had a fantastic bike and a great team, and every one of these wins with Ducati is special to me. An Italian rider on an Italian bike—fantastic!"
Nicolò Bulega, 26, brought his Superbike journey to a close like this

Rain at the finish

Not even a few raindrops in the closing stages of Race 2 unsettled him, though a downpour hit that part of Andalusia during the podium ceremony. Bulega described his final moments in the Superbike World Championship: "When you’re leading, you don’t know exactly how fast you can go. The rider in second has an advantage because he can see how much grip there is. I was praying the race would end like that; it was only after the chequered flag that the heavens opened."
And so Superbike bids farewell to its dominant force. Those 40 thousandths of a second over Alex Marquez remain the most eloquent calling card Bulega could have left at Jerez.
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Three-Time King: Kyle Ryde Makes British Superbike History as Ducati Wins AgainThree-Time King: Kyle Ryde Makes British Superbike History as Ducati Wins Again
Motorcycles Set to Speed Through Macao’s Street Circuit as Italian Rider Chases a Podium FinishMotorcycles Set to Speed Through Macao’s Street Circuit as Italian Rider Chases a Podium Finish
SBK Jerez: Bulega wins Race 2 and pulls away, while his rivals can’t waitSBK Jerez: Bulega wins Race 2 and pulls away, while his rivals can’t wait
Nicolò Bulega

byPaolo Gozzi

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

start
Superbike

SBK Jerez: Bulega wins Race 2 and pulls away, while his rivals can’t wait

Ride
Superbike

Three-Time King: Kyle Ryde Makes British Superbike History as Ducati Wins Again

bulegas
Superbike

SBK Jerez: Superpole Race, same old story—Bulega never gives up

More news

MotoGP

Rider market, here’s the latest move: HRC seeks an emergency exit

MotoGP
cs

Casey Stoner: “People thought I only won because of Ducati.”

MotoGP
Maurizio Bottalico

Motorcycles Set to Speed Through Macao’s Street Circuit as Italian Rider Chases a Podium Finish

Road Racing
motogp-australia-2026-orari

MotoGP, a final farewell to Phillip Island—and watch the time! The 2026 schedule

MotoGP
pritelli-moto4-motojunior-misano

MotoJunior 2026 Finale: Pritelli Shines at Misano as All Champions Are Crowned

Road Racing

Popular articles

Valentino Rossi Max Verstappen Portimao GT Word Challenge Europe

Max Verstappen vs. Valentino Rossi: There Was No Duel—How It Ended in Portimão

Road Racing
MotoGP 2026

MotoGP Riders with the Most Laps Led: Here’s the Standings

MotoGP
liu

CFMoto opens a racing center in Italy and moves closer to MotoGP, while sweeping the SportBike class in BSB

MotoGP
Danilo Petrucci BMW WorldSBK

Goodbye BMW and World Superbike: Danilo Petrucci in Tears at Jerez

Superbike
redding

Scott Redding, You're Crazy! A Stunning Comeback Keeps the British Superbike Championship Wide Open

Superbike

Loading