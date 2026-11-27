Marc Marquez's retirement sets off a domino effect at Ducati: at this point, Iker Lecuona 's promotion to MotoGP and Alberto Surra's move to the factory Superbike team seem the most likely options.

Lecuona is the leading candidate for several reasons. For starters, he has been racing the Ducati MotoGP bike fairly regularly since last summer's Hungarian GP, riding the Gresini team's D16. Iker has been in the factory garage since Portimao, filling in for the injured Pecco Bagnaia. Lecuona's Superbike contract includes a release clause in the event of an opportunity to move to MotoGP. At this point, he seems the obvious choice.

The Nicolò Bulega option

Another possibility could be a swap between Lecuona and Nicolò Bulega . In other words, Ducati Corse could decide to hold on to the reigning Superbike world champion and send the Spaniard to VR46 instead. This would make technical sense, given that Bulega has spent the past few months developing the 850cc bike with Pirelli tyres. However, it would also mean disrupting the plans of a satellite team by depriving it of the only Italian rider on its 2027 lineup.

Alberto Surra to join the Superbike factory team

If Lecuona moves to MotoGP, a gap will need to be filled in Superbike. The ideal candidate for that role is 23-year-old Piedmont native Alberto Surra, one of the revelations of the 2026 World Championship in his debut season with the Motocorsa team's Panigale V4 R. Surra made a strong impression in his first season in the premier class, especially in the closing rounds. He has already had a taste of the podium, too, at Cremona. Just before the second Italian round, he had the chance to take part in a short test with the Aruba team. It may have been a preview of a season as a factory rider. Here, too, this seems like the easiest and most obvious solution.

Time is also running out: we're talking days, not weeks. The MotoGP group test in Valencia is scheduled for Tuesday, November 1, so it's plausible that Ducati has already decided who will succeed Marc Marquez. The situation is the same in Superbike: on December 9–10, Ducati Aruba will be testing in Valencia on Michelins alongside all the other factory and satellite teams in the World Championship.

And Motocorsa?

This whole game of musical chairs could also involve Motocorsa, which had been happily looking forward to confirming rising star Alberto Surra. If the youngster moves to Aruba, there are several strong alternatives. The most intriguing option could be Alex Delbianco, a two-time Italian champion who for weeks seemed destined for the second Ducati at the Go Eleven team, before the seat went to Albert Arenas.

Another equally intriguing option could be Manuel Gonzalez, the Moto2 rising star who had hoped to move up to MotoGP, only to be beaten to the opportunity by Senna Agius and Izan Guevara, his rival for the title in the Valencia showdown. But if you were Gonzalez, would you give up the chance to keep racing a top-tier Moto2 bike to ride as a privateer in Superbike, while joining the Ducati rider pipeline either way?