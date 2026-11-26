Pecco Bagnaia explains the real reason for his absence from the Valencia GP. He hopes to take part at least in Tuesday’s tests, his first with Aprilia.

The physical problem he suffered in the crash in Qatar is not limited to his foot. Pecco Bagnaia revealed the situation at a press conference held this Thursday during the Valencia GP, which he is unable to attend as a competitor. His unfitness is not due solely to the injury known about so far, but also to a small hematoma on his head caused by the crash, which led the medical staff to rule him out. Ducati has also prepared a special Desmosedici with a unique livery. Unfortunately, he will not be able to ride it on track, but it will remain a gift for the Piedmontese rider as he bids farewell before his new challenge with Aprilia. That opportunity will likely have to wait until next year: for now, he is also unfit for the tests. In the meantime, he is joining the team in red one last time as a guest, though this time as a spectator.

Pecco Bagnaia and his special Ducati for the Valencia GP

A bitter end with Ducati, with hopes pinned on the Aprilia tests (if he is cleared)

Pecco Bagnaia himself revealed the true situation while speaking to journalists at a meeting held at Ducati. "I won't take part in the race because of a small hematoma on my head," said the Piedmontese rider, a two-time MotoGP champion with the Italian team. He also expressed serious doubts about taking part in the tests after the GP, while still holding out hope that he might be able to ride. "For now, the doctors have ruled me out of Tuesday's tests. But there are still five days to go, so this small hematoma could even disappear. I really hope it does. If I could take part in the tests, I would feel much more at ease." It is a shame that he could not bring his time with Ducati to a close as hoped. Even so, he remains a key part of the team's history, just as the team has been central to Bagnaia's career: as mentioned, he won both of his premier-class titles in its colors. But it seems his thoughts are already turning to his next adventure with Aprilia, along with a strong desire to bounce back.