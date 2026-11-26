The Motocross of Nations is the World Cup of dirt bike racing. Each year, countries send forward their top riders to compete in what is arguably one of the most atmospheric sporting events on earth right now.

This year's event, which was held in the magnificent Circuit Raymond Demy in Ernée, France, drew in a crowd of more than 105,000 spectators over the course of the weekend. The site is known globally as having one of the greatest crowds in motorsport, but not much can prepare you for the real experience.

Flags from every conceivable country wave on the hillside: Japan, USA, Italy, Spain, Norway, Ukraine, Brazil, South Africa - they're all here and in large numbers, cheering their riders whether they are in the battle for 1st place or 21st. The air horns, cheers and beer-fuelled songs of pride can be heard either way.

The best in the world descend here to compete for pure bragging rights: this is no just another competition about bike brands or money, it is purely about national pride. On top of that, it is also the one occasion each year where the very best from both MXGP and the AMA series compete against one another.

Beyond The Racing: A New Perspective on Motocross

Whilst on site at Ernée, we interviewed Paula Kibare. As a world-class BMX rider herself, she knows exactly what the riders go through during high-stakes competitions, and the two sports are very closely linked for obvious reasons. The 20-year-old from Riga is no newcomer to the Motocross paddock either, she is the girlfriend of MX2 rider and EMX125 Champion, Noel Zanocz, meaning she knows everything that goes on behind the scenes at a major race like this.

Together we discussed the grand nature of the event, the difference between MXoN and a regular MXGP round, the rise of Latvia's presence in MXGP , and how to make motocross more appealing to girls who want to take part.

Overall, it is an interview which truly captures the spirit of an event which is unlike anything else you will witness in motorsport. While Paula is anything but your average "fan", she represents a new generation of interest which was noticeable across several MXGP rounds this year. Motocross is gaining traction with a younger audience who love the style, freedom and festival atmosphere of MXGP in comparison to many other, more corporate, racing disciplines.

Next year's Motocross of Nations is set to take place at the iconic Assen Circuit in the Netherlands on October 8-10, 2027.