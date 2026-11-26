The French rider cannot wait for a change of scenery after difficult years on the M1: he hopes to get back to being competitive with the HRC team.

The Valencia Grand Prix weekend will be special, not only because it will be the final round of the 2026 MotoGP calendar, but also because it will mark the last appearances for several riders with their current teams. Fabio Quartararo is among them, bringing an eight-year chapter with Yamaha to a close: two years with the satellite Petronas SRT team and six with the factory squad. In 2021, he returned a riders’ title to the Iwata-based manufacturer for the first time since 2015, when Jorge Lorenzo was embroiled in a heated internal battle with Valentino Rossi. He finished runner-up in 2022, and Yamaha began to slide that same year, falling away from the front of the field and prompting the Frenchman to look elsewhere and commit to Honda’s project for 2027–2028. There have been no shortage of tensions.

Quartararo’s Aprilia regret

Quartararo could have avoided struggling through the past two years if he had accepted Aprilia’s offer, which tried to persuade him to join its factory team in 2024. Instead, he chose to keep faith with Yamaha and sign a hugely lucrative contract. That decision proved to be a major mistake, given that the Noale-based manufacturer made huge strides and went on to fight for the MotoGP title in 2026, while Yamaha plunged into a slump with its new V4 engine project.

Looking to bounce back with Honda

The 2021 world champion did not consider extending his stay with the Iwata-based manufacturer any further. He wanted a change of scenery and decided to make a fresh start with the Honda HRC team. In 2027, he will partner Diogo Moreira , the 2026 Rookie of the Year. With new technical regulations and new tyres (Pirelli) on the way, he hopes he has backed the right project to return to the fight at the front. All MotoGP fans will be hoping so too, because the Frenchman is one of the grid’s greatest talents, and it would be fantastic to see him back battling at the front with the other top riders.

His comments in Valencia

Speaking to Sky Sport MotoGP in Valencia, Quartararo explained how he feels ahead of his final Grand Prix with the Iwata team: "It’s a special moment, because my entire MotoGP career has been with Yamaha. It’s been eight years, so Sunday will certainly be emotional. We have to enjoy the weekend together as a team and do our best. The results this year haven’t been what we wanted, but I’ve given my all in every race, and that’s the most important thing. It’s true that you learn from difficult times, but when you have so many difficult years, you don’t learn any more; things can actually get worse, because you can lose your speed and other things. For me, this is the time to find my speed again and enjoy the track".

Has Fabio lost his speed?

The rider from Nice highlighted an important point: the risk of losing speed when you get out of the habit of fighting at the front. He is aware of it, but at 27, he is also eager to prove once again that he is one of the best in MotoGP. On Tuesday, December 1, he will ride the Honda for the first time at the MotoGP test in Valencia and begin to get a feel for the new path he has chosen.