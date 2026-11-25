Sylvain Guintoli's new documentary 'Beyond Endurance' is a heartbreaking story showing his perseverance and desire to continue racing despite the death of his 5-year-old son, Luca, who was lost to cancer last year.

Presenter Suzi Perry and WSBK champion Neil Hodgson both have an undeniable camaraderie with their French co-worker, travelling the world together as they follow the MotoGP season. However, in addition to this, Guintoli was also competing in endurance races on both two and four wheels. In a very sobering experience, the team who ordinarily present each weekend's racing action instead discussed the difficulties going on behind the scenes for the last few years.

While it is a deeply tragic and upsetting film, with a heavy focus on Luca and the effect his passing had on the Guintoli family, it is also a wonderful testament to their incredible mental resilience in the face of such difficulty.

Having already won a World Superbike title and an Endurance World Championship, Guintoli then set himself the challenge of winning the 24h of Le Mans in a car as well. At the same time that he was racing in two wildly different Endurance disciplines, he recieved the shock news that his youngest child was facing a life-threatening illness.

Guintoli raises support at the Thailand GP earlier this year

Despite their best efforts, young Luca sadly lost his battle with cancer and passed away in July 2025. No words can do justice to the tragedy, but Sylvain's actions did. Not only did he come within just a few minutes of winning the Endurance Championship again that very same year, he would later run the London marathon in full racing leathers to raise money for children's cancer charities.

"Would it have really made a difference if they'd won? I don't think so." recalls Hodgson - showcasing how there are times and circumstances, such as this, where racing takes on a difference significance. In this case, winning or losing was not important, as poetic as it may have been. Instead, this was the only way Sylvain was able to save his own sanity and continue to be the bastion of strength for the rest of his family.

Perhaps the most incredible moment of the film is when, during his ordinary broadcast duties, a small blue butterfly lands on his face. The reason for the butterfly's significance is that, in his dying days, Luca's mother had asked him to come back and visit them in the form of a blue butterfly. It's hard to believe in coincidences when such events are caught on film.

"We're just glad he chose us for his little time here." says Caroline Guintoli, Sylvain's wife and Luca's mother.