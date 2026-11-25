An Arai RX-7 with 28 Legendary Signatures: A Dream Helmet Goes Up for AuctionStories
28 champions, one helmet: a unique item bringing together legends of MotoGP, the TT and Superbike is up for auction.
A red Arai RX-7 helmet signed by no fewer than 28 riders, including legends of Grand Prix motorcycle racing, the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy, WorldSBK and British Superbike. No, this is no joke: it’s up for auction on the Opening Stint platform. The auction closes tomorrow, November 26, at 9:00 p.m.
History, details and what’s included
According to the official website, the helmet was collected by a former Honda Racing employee who worked at the team’s headquarters in Louth, Lincolnshire, from 2006 to 2013 (a letter confirming his employment is included). The job gave him the opportunity to meet the riders whose signatures appear on the helmet. The certificate is printed on Honda Racing letterhead and was written and signed by the former employee himself in his capacity as Honda Racing’s sales coordinator. Six of the names on the certificate, including Agostini and Fogarty, appear on labels added to the list.
The helmet is being auctioned with a Perspex display case, a printed guide showing the location of each signature and a certificate prepared by the previous owner. The seller describes its condition as excellent, though it’s a shame there are no photos capturing the moments when the signatures were added... There’s also a charitable touch: the helmet features Isle of Man TT 2013 Arai stickers, which were handed out in the paddock to riders in exchange for donations to the Joey Dunlop Foundation.
Want to hear some names?
Hold on tight: we’re talking iconic legends from both the past and more recent years. Of course, there’s Giacomo Agostini, the 15-time Grand Prix world champion, followed by five-time 500cc world champion Mick Doohan, four-time Superbike champion Carl Fogarty and 2006 MotoGP world champion Nicky Hayden. And here are a few more: Dani Pedrosa, Andrea Dovizioso, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jim Redman, Pierfrancesco Chili, Jamie Whitham, Simon Crafar, John McGuinness, Michael Rutter, Steve Plater, Keith Amor, Cameron Donald, Gary Johnson, Glen Richards, Peter Hickman, Michael Laverty, Josh Brookes, Shakey Byrne, John Kirkham, Steve Brogan, Jason O’Halloran, Alex Lowes, Roger Marshall, Ryuichi Kiyonari.
-> More information at openingstint.com