28 champions, one helmet: a unique item bringing together legends of MotoGP, the TT and Superbike is up for auction.

A red Arai RX-7 helmet signed by no fewer than 28 riders, including legends of Grand Prix motorcycle racing, the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy, WorldSBK and British Superbike. No, this is no joke: it’s up for auction on the Opening Stint platform. The auction closes tomorrow, November 26, at 9:00 p.m.

History, details and what’s included

According to the official website, the helmet was collected by a former Honda Racing employee who worked at the team’s headquarters in Louth, Lincolnshire, from 2006 to 2013 (a letter confirming his employment is included). The job gave him the opportunity to meet the riders whose signatures appear on the helmet. The certificate is printed on Honda Racing letterhead and was written and signed by the former employee himself in his capacity as Honda Racing’s sales coordinator. Six of the names on the certificate, including Agostini and Fogarty, appear on labels added to the list.

The helmet is being auctioned with a Perspex display case, a printed guide showing the location of each signature and a certificate prepared by the previous owner. The seller describes its condition as excellent, though it’s a shame there are no photos capturing the moments when the signatures were added... There’s also a charitable touch: the helmet features Isle of Man TT 2013 Arai stickers, which were handed out in the paddock to riders in exchange for donations to the Joey Dunlop Foundation.

Want to hear some names?