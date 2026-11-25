The Moto2 championship leader seems to be losing his composure at the decisive stage of the season, just as he did last year.

In 2025, Gonzalez dominated every race until rookie Diogo Moreira arrived and stunned everyone with his speed and consistency. This year, too, the Spanish rider seems to have an extra gear, yet his lead over Izan Guevara has been cut to just 4.5 points. Much of the credit for that goes to the Majorcan rider, who has continued to improve throughout the season and shown an ability to work smartly.

But was Gonzalez's mistake at Portimão fatal to his long-awaited title hopes?

What happened

Gonzalez started from tenth on the grid and needed to fight his way forward, while Guevara lined up third. But the race got off to a bad start: the Intact team rider saved what looked like a certain crash, but broke his bike's fairing and dropped back to the rear of the field.

The drama unfolded after Filip Salač's crash . He slid into the middle of the track and collided with Van Den Goorbergh, Vietti and Gonzalez himself. No one was injured, and all of them got back to their feet straight away.

At that point, the protocol is crystal clear: from the moment the red flag is shown, riders have five minutes to return to the pits via the pit lane if they want to take part in the restart.

The two mistakes

Gonzalez, probably still full of adrenaline, first tried to start his bike, which also had a flat front tire. After trying to get going on it for a few seconds, he decided to leave it with the marshals and ran to the pits. That was his first mistake: he returned without his bike.

The second mistake came when the bike reached the pit lane. It had to enter in the correct way, but to save time, it was brought in from the wrong side. That was how Gonzalez's fate was sealed, even though there was still time to put things right. The team, however, let it happen.

Meanwhile, the rider still hadn't realized he wouldn't be restarting; he had even changed out of his gear. Vietti and Van Den Goorbergh, who had returned the proper way, were allowed to restart, while Gonzalez left some precious World Championship points behind.

A precedent: Mahias at Portimão, 2018

There is a precedent worth mentioning, and it happened at this very circuit.

In 2018, the ninth round of the Supersport championship was held at Portimão. Reigning champion Lucas Mahias was leading by a large margin over second-placed teammate Federico Caricasulo, but on the final lap his rear tire punctured. Mahias was devastated: those points would have been vital to his championship campaign, because a win would have made up the 35-point gap to the leader.

As he was about to head back to the pits, the drama unfolded: a red flag was shown after an incident involving Hartog and Martinez. The French rider went back to his bike and got it moving again, despite the flat tire. He had five minutes to return and be eligible to restart. He crashed twice on the way back, but got up and reached the pit lane via a small road running parallel to the track, saving precious seconds. He made it back to the garage with his bike, but was disqualified for cutting the final corner. GRT Yamaha, however, appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which overturned the disqualification and restored Mahias's victory.

Conclusion

Of course, with a flat front tire, Gonzalez's bike was extremely difficult to restart and get back to the pits in time. But the real issue is that neither the rider nor the team made a genuine attempt. In a desperate situation, Mahias had given everything to get back and finish the race, determined not to throw away such valuable points in his title chase. And despite being disqualified immediately, he was ultimately vindicated and took the victory (although Sandro Cortese went on to win the title, with Mahias finishing second).

Gonzalez may have lost more than just a race result at Portimão. In such a tightly contested championship, where every point counts, it could be mistakes in race management, rather than outright speed, that decide the title. Was this a decisive slip-up? We'll find out on Sunday, at the season's final Grand Prix in Valencia.