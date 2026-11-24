Ducati has secured its fifth consecutive MotoGP riders’ world title and is now preparing for next season. 2027 will be a special year, with technical innovations set out in the regulations. Borgo Panigale already has a clear plan: Gigi Dall'Igna has confirmed that the Italian manufacturer will field four factory-spec Desmosedicis and two more with lower specifications.

Allocating the factory-spec Desmosedicis

The Emilia-based team has no intention of bringing its historic MotoGP winning streak to an end. Next season, not only will the premier class regulations change—with new engines and fuels, a switch from Michelin to Pirelli tyres, and reduced aerodynamics—but there will also be new riders on the red bikes. Marc Marquez will remain with the factory team, while Fermin Aldeguer will move from Gresini to VR46. Pedro Acosta (Lenovo Ducati), Joan Mir (Gresini), Nicolò Bulega (VR46) and Dani Holgado (Gresini) will make their debuts.

Ducati's management has decided that the most advanced equipment will go to Marquez, Acosta, Aldeguer and Mir, while Bulega and Holgado will start the 2027 MotoGP season with a slightly less advanced specification than their fellow Ducati riders.

Ducati's "4+2" lineup

In just a few days, manufacturers will officially begin track testing in Valencia with the 850cc bikes that will replace the current 1000cc models. They will also have to get used to Pirelli tyres, which will replace Michelin. Ducati will have to develop a Desmosedici practically from scratch and, at least in the first few months, not all of its bikes will receive the same components.

Dall'Igna revealed this during the celebrations for Marc Márquez's world title. In an interview with Sky Sport MotoGP, the general manager of Ducati Corse confirmed how he plans to distribute the bikes among the three teams. "Next year we'll have four factory bikes and two lower-spec bikes. We will certainly develop the latter further in the future," the Italian engineer said.

Two of the four factory bikes will be in the Ducati Lenovo Team garage. Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta will have the new Desmosedici GP27 at their disposal, complete with all the updates developed by the factory. The other two factory bikes will be split between VR46 and Gresini Racing. Fermin Aldeguer will ride the factory prototype for Valentino Rossi's team, as already confirmed when his signing was announced. Joan Mir will receive the fourth factory Ducati, as confirmed by the Faenza-based team when it announced his arrival.

The plan for 2027

This does not mean that Bulega and Holgado will be racing an old bike. In fact, it will be impossible to use a previous-season Desmosedici in 2027, because the current bikes will no longer comply with the new regulations. All six Ducatis will start with the new 850cc generation, although Bulega and Holgado's bikes will not necessarily receive every update introduced on the four factory machines.

Ducati does not intend to maintain this gap throughout the season, although it has not promised that all six bikes will be identical. "I think the first year will be marked by continuous, and quite significant, development," Gigi Dall'Igna explained. "We'll decide as we go how to manage these developments."